There’s No Verzuz For Jay-Z

We've all witnessed the sensational growth of the Verzuz platform over the course of the pandemic, bringing us some of the best music and entertainment of the last few years with showdowns between Gucci Mane and Jeezy, RZA and DJ Premier, Brandy and Monica, and so many more. Following JAY-Z's comments this week about how he doesn't believe anybody can hold a candle to him on the Verzuz stage, hip-hop lovers have sparked conversations around who would be the perfect opponent for Hov, mentioning names like Kanye West, Nas, Busta Rhymes, Eminem, and others. Newer-generation fans have even suggested battles against Future, Lil Wayne, Drake. And more delusional folks have gone so far as to claim YoungBoy Never Broke Again would be a good challenger for Jay.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO