'We Want to Challenge' - Azpilicueta Reveals Chelsea's Title Ambitions This Season

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has revealed his side's ambitions this season still involve lifting the Premier League trophy.

The Blues were sat at the top of the table for most of October and November before a couple of bad results saw them drop to third place behind Manchester City and Liverpool.

Now, in the build up to Christmas and New Year's, Chelsea appear to be riddled with injury and Covid-19 problems which has made squad selection increasingly difficult for Thomas Tuchel.

IMAGO / News Images

Speaking to Football Daily, club captain Cesar Azpilicueta has insisted his side are still focused on lifting the Premier League trophy at the end of the season.

"We want to challenge," he said. "That takes hard work, determination and going through tough moments and overcoming these moments.

"Even though we were top of the league in October or November. The most important thing is to finish at the top in May.

"We are in a worse position than we were a few weeks ago but nothing is finished. We still have time to recover. We have to be solid and consistent."

IMAGO / Action Plus

Fellow Chelsea star Mason Mount is also insistent that the west London side want to win the league.

"The title has always been our goal," he told Sky Sports. "We want to be up there. More than ever this season, we feel like we have a big chance.

"We can definitely do it. We have the confidence. But we need to be humble and focused too. We need to keep doing the basics well.

"When you are putting that pressure on yourself to win the Premier League, every game brings pressure, every point counts."

