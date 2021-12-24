Mesquite Police Department Log Dec 21 – 22,2021
12/23/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 12/21/21 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 211221060 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Magadan, L Stewart Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit:...mesquitelocalnews.com
Comments / 0