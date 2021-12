The government’s Afghan resettlement programme is to open in January, five months after it was first announced, the Home Office has said.The Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS), which is to provide 20,000 Afghan nationals with a safe and legal route to Britain, will start operating next month to “build upon the UK’s continuing efforts to support those at risk”, the department announced on Thursday.The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) and others welcomed the move, but said more clarity was required on how the programme would be funded and resourced, with one charity saying the Home Office remained “concerningly tight lipped on...

IMMIGRATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO