Music

Filmmaker John Waters puts his own spin on Christmas

kdll.org
 1 day ago

In 2004, Waters shared music from his...

www.kdll.org

Person
John Waters
HipHopDX.com

Ja Rule Happily Giving His Kids NFTs For Christmas - & No, Not The Fyre Fest Cheese Sandwich

Ja Rule is a father to three children who are either in their teens or 20s. So instead of Barbies, G.I. Joes and Legos, the Murder Inc. vet is gifting them more “mature” Christmas presents this year — non-fungible tokens. According to Page Six, he’s committed to making Christmas special for everyone in his family — and that includes helping them make smart investments.
HollywoodLife

John Mulaney & Olivia Munn Share 1st Photo Of Newborn Baby Son & Reveal His Name On Christmas Eve

Talk about a bundle of joy! John Mulaney and Olivia Munn’s 1-month-old son Malcolm made his debut on Instagram on Christmas Eve. Oh baby! John Mulaney, 39, and Olivia Munn, 41, officially announced the arrival of their son with a pair of heartwarming Instagram posts on Dec. 24. The comic introduced his little dude to the world, sharing a sweet photo of the sleeping tot bundled up in fleece and wearing a tiny blue hat.
Outsider.com

John Rich Reveals Christmas Gift From Father That Changed His Life

Country singer John Rich shared a touching Christmas story recently. In a newly published book, All American Christmas by Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy, Rich contributes greatly. However, one excerpt in particular is heartwarming. Rich recounts the year his father gave him a life-changing Christmas present. Rich was seven years old at the time. The singer writes, “As we rolled around to Christmas, I went to open up what we called our big Christmas present.
kdll.org

Opinion: A Christmas guest has much to say

SCOTT SIMON: We all start work on this show when it's still dark, and this Christmas morning I looked into the sky. I saw a trail, and heard a clatter of hooves, and a string of ho-ho-ho's. That sleigh in the sky should be approaching the west coast now. So I figured, why not try this number I have?
#Christmas
Rolling Stone

Neil Young Gives Surprise Christmas Gift to Fans With ‘Lost’ 1987 Album ‘Summer Songs’

Neil Young delivered a surprise Christmas gift to fans Saturday with Summer Songs, a “lost for years, but not forgotten” LP recorded in 1987 but never released. The eight-track album, featuring Young on all instruments, boasts early versions of songs that would later appear on 1989’s Freedom (“Wrecking Ball,” “Someday,” “Hangin’ on a Limb”), Harvest Moon (“One of These Days”), Psychedelic Pill (“For the Love of Man)” and CSNY’s 1988 LP American Dream (“American Dream,” “Name of Love”), plus one song, “Last of His Kind,” that Young debuted at the 1987 Farm Aid but never officially released. “I think you will enjoy...
MUSIC
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
arcamax.com

Movie review: 'Being the Ricardos' shows no love for Lucy

Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” opens with confusion and ends with a fizzle, two appropriate bookends for this messy biopic about Lucille Ball that never lands on exactly what it is that it wants to say about the legendary TV woman, and her famous TV marriage. Folks have already looked askance at star Nicole Kidman in a mask of frozen-looking makeup, playing the famously expressive Lucy, and at Javier Bardem taking on the role of the sleek Cuban bandleader Desi Arnaz, but the acting is not the problem, not by a long shot. In fact, the actors are the best part of this otherwise poorly executed film, which actively works against whatever insights it may have wanted to impart about Lucy, Desi and their influential TV show.
Popculture

Ty Pennington Shares Romantic Christmas Snaps With New Wife After NYC Trip

Ty Pennington and his new wife Kellee Merrell are living it up in New York City. To celebrate the holidays, Pennington and Merrell visited Rockefeller Center and other New York City landmarks to look at all of the Christmas decorations. Their excursion comes about a month after the two tied the knot in an intimate home ceremony.
Wide Open Country

Hallmark Star Luke Macfarlane is as Musically Talented as He Appears Onscreen

Luke Macfarlane has appeared in over 10 movies on the Hallmark Channel. Maybe it's just this holiday season but it feels like every time I turn my TV to Hallmark lately, Macfarlane is staring right back at me. And I'm not complaining about it...the guy is incredibly charming, can sing, play musical instruments and clearly has a thing for Christmas since he keeps showing up in holiday movies. Outside of his notable Hallmark career, he's also starring in the new Netflix Christmas rom-com, Single All The Way. Obviously, it's on my Christmas watch list as well.
Extra

Nicole Kidman Talks Recreating a Classic ‘I Love Lucy’ Scene

Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem could be picking up their next Academy Awards as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos.”. Playing a TV icon, however, isn’t easy. Nicole told “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay she got over the fear of playing Ball...
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to The Cast of “A Christmas Story?”

The most wonderful time of the year is made possible thanks to so many beautiful Christmas traditions. The story of Jesus’ birth, the music, the moments, the feeling in the air this time of year; these things all add up to something that creates a magic that cannot be explained. “A Christmas Story,” is, perhaps, one of the most traditional and beloved Christmas movies around. It’s on family movie night lists throughout the season, and it does make you wonder – where is the cast of the movie now? It’s been nearly 40 years since it was released, and we are curious what happened to the actors and actresses who were once part of something so magical.
