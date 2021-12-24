ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Ward

kdll.org
 1 day ago

Ed Ward is the rock-and-roll historian on NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. Ward is the author of The History...

www.kdll.org

Marconews.com

Hank Aaron, Bob Dole, Cicely Tyson: Remembering notables who died in 2021

Social influencers, for good or sometimes bad, have been with us long before Instagram and TikTok turned ordinary people into internet superstars. No matter the generation or technology, the impact of influencers can be global and long-lasting or as personal as a parent, teacher, beloved uncle or longtime friend. In...
justjaredjr.com

JoJo & Dexter Darden Are Engaged!

Congratulations are in order to JoJo and Dexter Darden – they are engaged!. The 31-year-old “Too Little Too Late” singer and the 30-year-old The Maze Runner actor took to Instagram on Christmas morning to announce their happy news. It’s not clear when the couple started dating, but...
Stereogum

Greg Tate Dead At 64

Greg Tate, one of the greatest music critics in the history of the form, has died. Duke University Press, Tate’s publisher, has confirmed the news of his death to ARTNews. No cause of death has been revealed. Tate was 64. Tate was born in Dayton, and he grew up there...
Slate

What’s Fact and What’s Fiction in Being the Ricardos

With Being the Ricardos, Aaron Sorkin returns to one of his two natural habitats, the television studio. (The other is the courtroom, where he spent his previous movie, The Trial of the Chicago 7.) The film looks at one turbulent week in the life of Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem), the real-life couple who were the creators and stars of what was by far America’s most popular television program, I Love Lucy.
Terry Gross
CNBC

Here are Barack Obama's top 13 book recommendations of 2021

Some people relied on TikTok to get through the past year of Covid. Barack Obama relied on books. On Wednesday, the former U.S. president posted a list of his favorite books of 2021 on Facebook and Twitter, continuing a 2009 tradition he started while in the White House. "Art always sustains and nourishes the soul," Obama, 60, wrote in his posts. "But for me, music and storytelling felt especially urgent during this pandemic year."
Hyperallergic

Greg Tate, Giant Among Cultural Critics, Dies at 64

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Reading an early Greg Tate piece feels like you’re sitting with him in the files of his mind. Tabbing endlessly through the oft-mentioned Miles Davis, Public Enemy, Toni Morrison, Lorna Simpson, Rakim, Marvin Van Peebles, Suzan Lori Parks, bell hooks, neo-expressionism, concepts of post-structuralism, and on and on, we’re grasping and gnawing at culture, sitting and trying to express with lucidity just exactly what’s up with all these things people make to cannibalize and regurgitate the world. It feels impudent to mention so many other artists and thinkers in a piece about one writer’s life, but some of his genius lies in that very synthesis of intuitions, which helped to popularize and canonize the great Black works of the past four decades. His writing — a witch’s brew of references, personal history, and downright cutting takes, nudged along by ingenious turns of phrase — spilled over with a creative spirit that made art out of art, sourced from his investigations into music, literature, film and theory, peering into the serpentine realities of Black art and Black life.
Slate

When Joan Didion Was a Hollywood Schlockmonger

Joan Didion wrote elegant, spare prose that summed entire zeitgeists up with piercing remove, as widely memorialized upon her death Thursday at 87. But I have never felt more personally intrigued by the writer as I did when reading Monster, her husband John Gregory Dunne’s 1997 account of the couple’s Hollywood work alongside people like Jerry Bruckheimer and Scott Rudin.
ARTnews

Greg Tate, Influential Critic, Essayist, and Chronicler of the Black Avant-Garde, Dies at 64

Greg Tate, an incisive and influential critic and essayist who focused on matters related to music, art, and other realms of culture, has died at the age of 64. Reports of his passing began circulating online early Tuesday, and his publisher Duke University Press confirmed the news. A cause of death was not immediately available. Tate made his name early on as a studious and stylish writer about music and art for publications including the Village Voice, Vibe, and Spin—as well as ARTnews, for which he wrote a number of essays and reviews dating back to 2017. He was one of...
soultracks.com

Freda Payne - Band of Gold: A Memoir (Book Review)

There’s nothing like a good memoir to complement a listener’s appreciation of a longtime favorite singer. The performers who deliver the tunes that help shape the timeline of our personal experiences give us more of an understanding of what makes the music special to us when they open up about their own journeys and the circumstances surrounding their most influential recordings—and, likewise, sometimes overlooked additional professional endeavors. Whether written sequentially and methodically, or presented in a more free-form, idea-based context, a solid autobiography can serve as the springboard to delve deeper into an artist’s catalog and get a more complete picture of his or her output.
Vogue Magazine

Joan Didion Has Died at 87

“It is easy to see the beginnings of things,” Joan Didion once wrote, “and harder to see the ends.” That author, journalist, style icon, and north star for a certain type of literary young person died today after a prolonged illness. She was 87 years old. Didion...
Daily Herald

List of books Joan Didion's published books

NEW YORK -- Below is a list of published books, in reverse chronological order, by late author Joan Didion. 'œLet Me Tell You What I Mean,' 2021, Alfred A. Knopf. 'œSouth and West: From a Notebook,' 2017, Alfred A. Knopf. 'œBlue Nights,' 2011, Alfred A. Knopf....
NBC News

Joan Didion, acclaimed author and essayist, dies at 87

Joan Didion, the acclaimed writer and essayist who chronicled 1960s counterculture in California and won the National Book Award for her classic memoir about grieving her husband's death, died at the age of 87 Thursday. Didion, who won the 2005 National Book Award for nonfiction for "The Year of Magical...
