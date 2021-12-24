ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Days on Fes Vol. 3 Review – Independent Rock

By Azario Lopez
noisypixel.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI feel a deep connection with the themes of Days on Fes. As someone who has spent some time in the punk and hardcore community, I remember what it was like discovering some of this stuff for the first time. Mangaka, Kanato Oka, presents this to the reader through a group...

noisypixel.net

Comments / 0

Related
antiMUSIC

Journey Frontman Shares Video Of Rocking Queen Classic 2021 In Review

Journey frontman Arnel Pineda scored a top 21 story from March 2021 after he took to YouTube on March 15th to share some fan filmed footage of him covering the Queen classic "We Will Rock You". Arnel wrote in the YouTube summery about the clip captured in New Zealand in...
MUSIC
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Green Day, ‘BBC Sessions': Album Review

BBC support for Green Day seemed a no-brainer back in the '90s. The trio certainly counted a wealth of British punk music among its source materials and influences, and the group's brand of Bay Area snot was familiar in the land that gave us Sex Pistols, the Damned, Buzzcocks and so much more.
MUSIC
noisypixel.net

The Kids We Were Review – A Wholesome Narrative Adventure

As much as I love action-packed video games, there are times a break is necessary. Simple puzzle games and wholesome narrative adventures are my favorite when I’m trying to relax from other high-intensity genres, which led me to be interested in this strange adventure title, The Kids We Were.
VIDEO GAMES
antiMUSIC

Queen's Inspiration For 'We Will Rock You' Revealed 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Queen guitarist Brian May had a top 21 story from May 2021 after he shared the inspiration behind the band's 1977 classic, "We Will Rock You", in an episode of the group' weekly video feature, The Greatest. May's idea to create the anthemic opening track on the band's sixth...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Fes Vol#Review#Otoha
noisypixel.net

Blue Reflection: Second Light Shares Celebratory Christmas Art

The official Twitter account for general information regarding Blue Reflection has released celebratory Christmas-themed artwork to commemorate the holidays. The protagonist of Blue Reflection: Second Light is depicted alongside two of her friends in jolly attire. You can view the tweet from the official Blue Reflection account initially sharing this...
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

‘The Velvet Queen’ Review: Gorgeous Quest for Tibetan Snow Leopard Paints a Cynical View of Humanity

Reflections on nature, humanity’s negligence, and mortality, as well as an inquiry into the righteousness of restraint, all propel “The Velvet Queen” (“La Panthère des Neiges”), a new documentary from director Marie Amiguet. Part travelogue, part meditation, it’s a journey in search of the elusive Tibetan snow leopard, “the spirit of the mountain” high in the Himalayas, a quest guided by Vincent Munier, a life-long naturalist, and professional wildlife photographer. Accompanying him at 16,400 ft in subzero temperatures is globetrotter and writer Sylvain Tesson, who also narrates. The two venture into the wild, beautiful, yet daunting region “unmarked by human hand,”...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
noisypixel.net

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Shares Wholesome Holiday Artwork

The official Twitter account for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has shared celebratory holiday-themed artwork of the game’s main cast by illustrator @TholiaBentz. It rather wholesomely depicts each Guardian bonding with festive decor surrounding their immediate vicinity. You can view the tweet from the game’s official Twitter account...
VIDEO GAMES
tworivertimes.com

Rock Review: In Times Of Need

As affluent of a society as we are, there will forever be people in need. Need knows no boundaries; people of all races and creeds have the possibility of someday experiencing the lack of sufficient food to sustain themselves. We should acknowledge the plights of others and give as best...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Variety

‘Bye Bye Morons’ Review (‘Adieu les cons’): César Winner Pales in Comparison to Its Influences

A suicidal IT specialist and a blind archivist help a dying woman find the child she gave up for adoption in French director Albert Dupontel’s “Adieu les cons,” rechristened “Bye Bye Morons” in the U.S. (though “So Long, Suckers!” would’ve probably be a better translation). If you’re wondering how the iconoclastic Dupontel would incorporate such a trio into a comedy, drama, satire or farce, therein lies the issue: “Bye Bye Morons” tries to be all four of those genres at once, often to its detriment. The visually inventive helmer, whose films are frequently based on dark and provocative ideas, again uses...
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiance fiance star Ari lost 50 lbs in a totally bizarre way

Ari from 90 Day Fiance has clearly dropped the pounds since joining the cast of 90 Day Fiance. You might think she done an exercise or diet regime, but how she done it is totally unexpected. TLC star Ariela Weinberg‘s relationship with Biniyam has been airing on-screen since Season 2.
WEIGHT LOSS
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Belief.Net

What is the Oldest Book in the Bible?

The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
RELIGION
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
justjaredjr.com

JoJo & Dexter Darden Are Engaged!

Congratulations are in order to JoJo and Dexter Darden – they are engaged!. The 31-year-old “Too Little Too Late” singer and the 30-year-old The Maze Runner actor took to Instagram on Christmas morning to announce their happy news. It’s not clear when the couple started dating, but...
CELEBRITIES
Motherly

6 reasons December babies are special

If Santa is bringing you a baby this Christmas, consider your little elf lucky. This month is actually the rarest time for birthdays (with December 24 and 25 being the rarest birthdays of all), so December babies are special from birth. Having a due date around now may mean future...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy