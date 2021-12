Brian Foy just wants to get this out of the way: This is not a story that has anything to do with COVID. Sure, this story is about a novel use of ivermectin, the common deworming medicine that is now the subject of rapturous internet theories — all unproven — that it is a magic bullet against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. And, yes, Foy, a professor at Colorado State University who specializes in infectious diseases, is talking about a new way of using ivermectin to battle a potentially lethal virus.

