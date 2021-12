WR Mike Evans – OUT. Evans (hamstring) and Winfield (foot) did not practice all week, so their exclusion was not a surprise. But Pierre-Paul has been on the injury report all season with a shoulder, yet consistently played anyway. Perhaps the Bucs are taking it easy on him, as Pierre-Paul didn’t practice Thursday and Friday. He’s been totally ineffective in games, clearly impacted by the injury. Joe Tyron-Shoyinka will start in his place. About time, too.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO