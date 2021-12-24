More than 3,700 people were killed in Syria’s civil war this year

According to the official Syrian news agency SANA, “the Israeli occupation entity carried out a missile attack targeting the container yard in Latakia’s commercial port.”. Syrian TV reported that Latakia had been shaken by five huge explosions. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the target for the Israeli...
Vice President Kamala Harris conceded in a televised interview this week that her 'biggest failure' since taking office last January has been 'not getting out of DC more,' as she continues to face criticism for making just one visit to the southern border despite the worsening migrant crisis. Speaking to...
Afghanistan's Taliban authorities said Sunday that women seeking to travel anything other than short distances should not be offered transport unless they are accompanied by a close male relative.
The guidance, issued by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, also called on all vehicle owners to offer rides only to those women wearing Islamic hijabs.
"Women travelling for more than 45 miles (72 kilometres) should not be offered a ride if they are not accompanied by a close family member," ministry spokesman Sadeq Akif Muhajir told AFP on Sunday, specifying that it must be a close male relative.
The guidance, circulated on social media networks, comes weeks after the ministry asked Afghanistan's television channels to stop showing dramas and soap operas featuring women actors.
Moscow [Russia], December 25 (ANI): On the eve of the 30th anniversary of USSR disintegration, former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on Friday stressed the importance of continued dialogue amid tensions between Russia and the US. Russia's Interfax news agency carried a written interview with the 90-year-old Gorbachev, one day before...
SULAIMANIYA, Iraq, Dec 26 (Reuters) - At least 16 bodies of Iraqi Kurdish migrants who drowned in November when their dinghy deflated while they tried to cross the English Channel were returned on Sunday to Iraqi Kurdistan. The Nov. 24 disaster, in which 27 migrants died, was the worst on...
Two people working for Save the Children have gone missing after a massacre in eastern Myanmar that left more than 30 people dead, the international aid group has said. Photos of the aftermath of the Christmas Eve killings in Mo So village, just outside Hpruso township in Kayah state, spread on social media in the country, fuelling outrage against the military that took power in February after ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
The Taliban dissolved Afghanistan s two election commissions as well as the state ministries for peace and parliamentarian affairs, an official said Sunday.Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for Afghanistan's Taliban-run government, said the country’s Independent Election Commission and Electoral Complaint Commission have been dissolved.He called them “unnecessary institutes for the current situation in Afghanistan.” He said if there is a need for the commissions in the future, the Taliban government can revive them.The international community is waiting before extending formal recognition to Afghanistan's new rulers. They are wary the Taliban could impose a similarly harsh regime as when they were...
The Saudi-led coalition on Sunday accused Iran and Hezbollah of helping Yemen's Huthi rebels to launch missiles and drones at the kingdom, where two people were killed. Since the coalition intervened almost seven years ago to support Yemen's government, Saudi Arabia has regularly accused Iran of supplying the Huthis with weapons and Hezbollah of training the insurgents.
A suicide bomber killed at least five people at a crowded night spot in the city of Beni in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo Saturday, local officials reported.
Officials blamed the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia, one of the deadliest armed groups in the region and claimed by the Islamic State group as its central Africa arm.
"The suicide bomber, prevented by security from gaining access to the bar, packed with clients, activated the bomb at the entrance," said a statement from military officials running North Kivu province.
Another 13 people were being treated for their wounds in hospitals, the statement added, describing the death toll as provisional.
A suicide bomber attacked a restaurant and bar in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s eastern city of Beni on Christmas Day, killing six people. At least 13 other people were injured and taken to a local hospital, officials said.Heavy gunfire sounded shortly after the bomb was detonated, with panicked crowds fleeing the town’s centre. This attack marks the first known suicide bombing in Beni that has caused deaths.An Islamic State affiliate claimed responsibility for two explosions in the town in June, deepening fears that religious extremism has taken hold in the region which has been plagued by rebels for years.The...
For Orthodox Jews during a yearlong agricultural sabbath, Israel pledged to lift some restrictions on produce from the Gaza Strip. Palestinian farmers in Gaza are wondering what’s taking so long. (Image credit: Fatima Shbair for NPR)
Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., told "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Saturday that he hopes Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller Jr., the discharged Marine who ripped President Biden for the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, runs for office. WALTZ: I hope in his journey going forward, I hope he considers running for office. I...
Afghan businessman Shoaib Barak is struggling to pay his workers and suppliers, unable to access funds from a banking system crippled by the freezing of the nation's overseas assets. Even if limited funds were released, the bulk could be tied up in the American legal system for years while subject to claims by victims of the September 11, 2001, Al-Qaeda attacks on the US.
Ordinarily, the reserves could be dipped into to pay overdue government bills and development projects, but the freeze has trickled down to the rest of the economy.
Narcisse Muteba warned businesses in the town of Beni that ‘terrorists’ could strike again. Authorities in Congo urged churches, restaurants and hotels to step up security, fearing more violence after a suicide bomber killed five people in eastern Congo in the first attack of its kind. Beni mayor...
The death toll from the suicide attack in the eastern city of Beni, on the Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern border with Uganda, has risen to seven, officials said Sunday. North Kivu province sits just south of Ituri province and on DR Congo's border with Uganda.
