To say it’s been an eventful year for Ariana Grande would be an understatement. She released her album Positions, started her new post as a judge on The Voice, and, oh yeah, she also got married. The superstar has made the most of her 2021, delivering stellar fashion moments along the way. Vogue is taking a look back at some of her best outfits of the year—all 19 of them, to be exact.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO