Religion

Things to Do Dec. 23-24

 1 day ago

Family fun night, 6 to 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 301 N. Plymouth Ave., New Plymouth....

Watertown Public Opinion

Daily calendar for Dec. 23, 24

Due to the holiday, some meeting times might have changed or have been canceled. Call ahead to guarantee that the meeting is still scheduled. Access Ministries, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 25 W. Kemp Ave. Alcoholics Anonymous, Gilbert Group, 1021 Gilbert Ave., 12:15 p.m. (open); 5:15 p.m. (closed); and 8:15...
hourdetroit.com

6 Things to Do This Holiday Weekend (Dec. 24-26)

Take in a sparkling light show at DTE Energy Music Theatre during this drive-thru experience. LED technology creates stunning holiday scenes and features some favorite holiday characters including Santa Claus and his reindeer. This year, the experience includes a new “Prehistoric Christmas” exhibit and “Mega Tree” display as well as staples from previous years like the “12 Days of Christmas” and “Blizzard Tunnel.” Through Jan. 1. DTE Energy Music Theatre, 33 Bob Seger Dr., Clarkston; magicoflights.com.
CBS New York

Houses Of Worship Offer Options For Parishioners To Attend Christmas Services Amid COVID Surge

MADISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Many churches are still holding Christmas Eve services despite the rapid rise in COVID cases. Some houses of worship are offering options, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported Thursday. In an effort to get parishioners to the Christmas celebration, St. Vincent’s Martyr Catholic Church in Madison, New Jersey is offering socially distanced, masked masses and open-seating, mask-optional services. “What we wanted to do is, to create an experience for everyone who wanted to come to worship to come,” said Father George Hundt. “Our parish really strives in making sure we minister to the least among us, and we have quite a few...
MADISON, NJ
cityofroseburg.org

City offices to close Dec. 23 and 24

ROSEBURG, OR – City of Roseburg buildings will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23, and Friday, Dec. 24, for the Christmas holiday. Roseburg City Hall, the Roseburg Public Safety Center, Roseburg Public Library and other City buildings will be closed to the public. Police and firefighters will continue to provide public safety throughout the holiday.
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Things to do in Sterling & Logan County — Dec. 11 – Dec. 17

Teen Winter Movie Marathon — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sterling Public Library. For all teens. Refreshments and drink will be provided. Caliche High School Girls Basketball Vs. Haxtun — 2 p.m., high school gym. Heritage Center Dance Group — 6:30 p.m., Heritage Center. Jim Ehrlich. Cost $7....
Christmas Eve and Christmas Mass and church services

Dec. 24: 6 p.m. Scriptures and songs combined with Guam Vineyard Church; 11 p.m. Candlelight service with communion. Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, Hagatña. Dec. 25: 6 (CHamoru), 7:30, 9:30, 11:30 a.m. Our Lady of Purification, Maina. Dec. 24: 6 p.m. Dec. 25: 8 a.m. Our Lady of The...
cortlandstandard.net

Giving Santa an assist

As Christmas approaches, Santa still pulls his weight with organizations. He’s calling in favors and outsourcing help to families and children in the greater Cortland area. That’s why the United Presbyterian Church of Cortland plans a Christmas stocking give-away to children from 4 to 10 years old. Children can come to the 25 Church St. church from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
CORTLAND, NY
New Prague Times

Miracle in a Manger

Students at Trinity Lutheran School, North Morristown, performed a special “Miracle in a Manger” Christmas program as part of the morning worship service on Dec. 12 at Trinity Lutheran Church. The children acted out the story of Christ’s birth, which took place over 2,000 years ago. The program was filled with joyful songs and prayer. Pianist Susan Wagner and organist Val Braun provided musical accompaniment.
Times News

THE SEASON OF GIVING

Salvation Army employees and volunteers work to prepare Christmas gift bags for area families to conclude its Angel Tree program. Helping out at Wednesday’s event at the Tamaqua Community Arts Center were, from left, Adele Berrios, volunteer; Jayel Houser, Salvation Army Case Manager/Program Facilitator; David D. Burgmayer, Salvation Army Service Extension Department Director; Buddy Feinauer, volunteer; Riley McHugh, volunteer; and David Mark Burgmayer, volunteer. EMMETT MCCALL/TIMES NEWS.
TAMAQUA, PA
visitowensboro.com

Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: December 24-26

Located off of Highway 81 at 5160 Wayne Bridge Road, Christmas at Panther Creek is a mesmerizing experience that everyone should experience this holiday season. This outdoor, lighted driving tour takes you on a journey through more than 700,000 Christmas lights and over 50 holiday displays! Visitors come from all over the state to enjoy this family-friendly event and to support five local nonprofits that half of the proceeds go to each year. The tour is 1.15 miles long, and you can get out of your car and take plenty of pictures along the way. Make sure to bring some cash with you as it costs $5 per vehicle to enter Christmas at Panther Creek.
NBC San Diego

Black San Diego Church Devastated After Two Pastors Die From COVID-19

Tucked away in a busy neighborhood in the northernmost part of Logan Heights you’ll find Bethel AME Church. It’s one of San Diego’s oldest churches, build to serve the Black community over 130 years ago. But like many communities of faith, Bethel AME congregants also had to...
kusi.com

The Rock Church to hold holiday food distribution on Jan. 9

THE ROCK CHURCH (KUSI) – The Rock Church is continuing their mission of feeding San Diego families in need. Pastor Travis Gibson of The Rock Church, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss more details about the food distribution. Three more distributions...
SAN DIEGO, CA
veronews.com

In Memory: Dec. 21

Doris L. Zelie, 93, of Vero Beach, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the VNA Hospice House. Born July 18, 1928, in Lancaster, PA, Doris graduated from Scranton Central High School, in 1945 and Hartwick College, Oneonta, NY in 1949, earning a bachelor’s degree. Doris is survived by...
VERO BEACH, FL
OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

