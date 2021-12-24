Things to Do Dec. 23-24

Located off of Highway 81 at 5160 Wayne Bridge Road, Christmas at Panther Creek is a mesmerizing experience that everyone should experience this holiday season. This outdoor, lighted driving tour takes you on a journey through more than 700,000 Christmas lights and over 50 holiday displays! Visitors come from all over the state to enjoy this family-friendly event and to support five local nonprofits that half of the proceeds go to each year. The tour is 1.15 miles long, and you can get out of your car and take plenty of pictures along the way. Make sure to bring some cash with you as it costs $5 per vehicle to enter Christmas at Panther Creek.

