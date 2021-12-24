Escape From Tarkov “Shaking Up Teller” Quest Guide

Sanitary Standards – Part 2 is a quest in Escape From Tarkov, given by Therapist at level 8, after completing Sanitary Standards – Part 1. Hello. Good that you are here. I have a job just for you since you are already familiar with it. Our engineers have successfully neutralized the chemical leak from the factory, but the water is still not fully purified. Although the only remaining pollutants are specific to petroleum products. We assume that this is connected to the TPP fuel oil storage next to the factory. Know these? It’s hard to miss, there’s a big pipe there. Technical rooms of fuel oil storage and furnace facility must be nominally equipped with the same radio- and gas analyzers you found in the factory, if, of course, they weren’t stolen yet. Locate and bring them in and we will solve the water problem in the region, at least for a while.
Now that the wipe and installment of patch 12.12 are slowly approaching, it’s time to see what’s supposed to arrive to Escape From Tarkov with patch 12.12. Official 12.12 Patch Notes are scarce and will probably not be published since the getgo because that’s what BSG tends to do in an early wipe. So, we could only work with what we were given throughout these days. Therefore, let’s look at some of the information we gathered over the past couple of days.
The Survivalist Path – Unprotected but Dangerous is given by Prapor after completing Acquaintance. The Survivalist Path – Unprotected but Dangerous Quest Details. Hello there, come in, take a seat. The path of ours is not easy, not easy at all. Fighting scum is dangerous and requires extraordinary skills. For example, being fast, quiet, agile and deadly. Flanking the enemy, outplaying them on their own field. Your buddies chained in their body armor will never be able to master these skills. Therefore, before embarking on serious tasks, hone this skill.
In Escape From Tarkov, a couple of quests require you to find different items, especially the beginning ones, which can be pretty annoying sometimes. Salewa medkit and MREs, including ISKRA Lunch Boxes for the quests later, can be painful to find. But, there’s always an easy way. However, it requires strong persistence.
Lighthouse is the new map in Escape From Tarkov, which arrived with patch 0.12.12. While some players rush to learn the map, loot, and its extract points, we decided to remain balanced between quests and updates, gradually getting to know Lighthouse. So, where are all the exfils on Lighthouse? In this guide, we’ll provide you with a map that will help you pinpoint your location much easier, and then find an extract point closest to you.
If you just got into Tarkov, you saw that for the last couple of days everyone was talking about a wipe happening soon, pre-wipe event, post-wipe strategies, like wipe is some mythical event all the player base is waiting on. And in more ways than not, it is true. Wipes...
Escape From Tarkov has been updated to allow players to craft gas analysers in the hideout, addressing an issue where scarcity of the item was preventing players from making mission progress. Since Escape From Tarkov started its latest wipe on December 12, players have noticed that gas analysers have become...
The Escape From Tarkov community is warning other players to avoid completing the mission ‘Chemical – Part 4’, as a bug is causing players to destroy their reputation with traders. The bug was highlighted by content creator Pestily earlier today (December 13), who warns players to “not...
Wondering how to claim Escape from Tarkov’s Twitch drops? Here’s everything you need to know to take part in EFT’s New Year celebrations. As winter festivities come to a close and the curtains fall on 2021, Battlestate Games are celebrating the impending New Year by offering players limited-time Twitch drops.
Escape From Tarkov has received a brand new minor update that fixes a couple of issues that have been present during the whole timeline of 0.12.12. This update also adjusts the AI setting for Rogues and Scavs, and their behavior is yet to be determined in the coming period. The update is titled 0.12.12.3.16266 and is already available to download through the BSG launcher.
Battlestate Games has banned even more items from the Flea Market in Escape From Tarkov, making it even harder for players to access high-end gear without acquiring it from a raid. As more players start to unlock the Flea Market – which is now available at level 15 – Battlestate...
Earlier this week, Battlestate Games has released a massive Escape From Tarkov patch 0.12.12. The update was of vast importance as it added numerous new features that improved the realism in the first-person milsim title. Two days later, the developer decided to release a minor update that would address a couple of known issues, including the performance of the Lighthouse map, which in theory should run a lot smoother now.
The latest Escape from Tarkov patch, numbered 0.12.12, introduces a new map, called The Lighthouse, VOIP, an additional enemy faction and the highly anticipated Inertia system. It couldn't have been otherwise. The long-awaited update for Escape from Tarkov, numbered 0.12.12, was released on December 12 to keep the number "twelve"...
