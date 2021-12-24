Escape From Tarkov “Shaking Up Teller” Quest Guide

Sanitary Standards – Part 2 is a quest in Escape From Tarkov, given by Therapist at level 8, after completing Sanitary Standards – Part 1. Hello. Good that you are here. I have a job just for you since you are already familiar with it. Our engineers have successfully neutralized the chemical leak from the factory, but the water is still not fully purified. Although the only remaining pollutants are specific to petroleum products. We assume that this is connected to the TPP fuel oil storage next to the factory. Know these? It’s hard to miss, there’s a big pipe there. Technical rooms of fuel oil storage and furnace facility must be nominally equipped with the same radio- and gas analyzers you found in the factory, if, of course, they weren’t stolen yet. Locate and bring them in and we will solve the water problem in the region, at least for a while.

