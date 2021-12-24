Benton police searching for information regarding Wednesday crash

BENTON, Ark. — Benton officers are looking for information regarding a collision at a park on Alcoa road.

Benton Police Department officers are looking for information regarding the crash at Alcoa near Park Street on Wednesday evening around 6:30 p.m.

The vehicle leaving the scene was described as a dark-colored GMC Sierra. Due to the nature of the damage to their vehicle, the driver may be unaware of the collision at the time of occurrence.

Those with information regarding this incident can contact BNPD Criminal Investigations Division at 501-776-5947 or 501-778-1171. They can also leave anonymous tips by texting “BENTONPD plus your message” to 847411.

