Pro Bowl Came In As A Surprise to Raiders Linebacker

By Jairo Alvarado
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders inside linebacker Denzel Perryman has earned his first Pro Bowl of his career. It came as a surprise to Perryman, as he was at home watching television when most of his coaches FaceTime him to receive the news. “They were all in the camera and...

