The Universe is Expanding Faster Than it Should Be

Studies have shown that much of the wealth in the United States has flowed into the pockets of the richest 0.1%. This includes a band of billionaires whose net worth has grown by a staggering $1.8 trillion since the start of the pandemic, according to “Evil Geniuses” by Kurt Andersen.
PCE inflation notched a monthly gain of 0.6% and a 5.7% jump year-over-year in November. The data shows prices continued to rise at the fastest pace in decades as Americans entered the holiday season. High inflation will keep further pressure on President Joe Biden as he enters the second year...
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers paints a grim picture of the future of the U.S. economy, according to a Bloomberg report. Noted economist Summers has cautioned that the Federal Reserve's delayed response to tackle record high inflation could tip the world's largest economy towards a recession. “We’ve got a...
The U.S. economy grew at a 2.3% rate in the third quarter, slightly better than previously thought, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. But prospects for a solid rebound going forward are being clouded by the rapid spread of the latest variant of the coronavirus.
Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Stessa. As the pandemic’s effects on the economy continue to play out, one major concern on the minds of economic observers is inflation. Aggressive government stimulus over the last two years, supply chain breakdowns, and continued uncertainty around the spread of COVID-19 and its effects on certain industries are all potentially contributing to rising prices in the economy.
Hello. Today we look at the fate of President Joe Biden’s spending package after the objection of a key Democrat, Turkey’s falling lira and The Onion’s guide to inflation. The derailing of President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan means the U.S. economy enters 2022 facing yet...
One of Sen. Joe Manchin’s main concerns in deciding to pull his support for President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan is that it would drive up inflation, which is currently rising at the fastest pace in four decades.
On Dec. 19, 2021, the West Virginia Democrat said in an interview that he couldn’t support the bill in its current form because of the impact he says it would have on increasing consumer prices and the national debt. The decision effectively killed one of Biden’s top economic priorities.
The Senate had been considering the roughly US$2 trillion bill passed...
The U.S. leading economic index rose by 1.1&, besting a 0.9% increase predicted by The Wall Street Journal. The index spike indicated that the economy will continue to expand in the first half of 2022, according to MarketWatch, even with the recent Covid-19 spike, inflation and the ongoing supply chain shortage posing a threat to growth.
The pace of the crypto industry’s acceleration in 2021 has surprised many, including Marcus Swanepoel, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Luno. Swanepoel recently remarked: “We knew it was coming, but just not that fast, particularly in certain subsectors like NFTs and some altcoins.”. Subsectors at ‘Top of Their Hype...
The Commerce Department reported on Dec. 23 that the headline Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index rose by 5.7 percent in the 12 months through November. The highest level since July 1982, when PCE inflation hit 5.8 percent.
(The Center Square) – The U.S. is experiencing its highest inflation in four decades, newly released federal economic numbers show. The Bureau of Economic Analysis released new data Thursday showing that the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), a key marker of inflation, has hit the highest level in nearly 40 years.
The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
Eligible American families might receive two stimulus checks in February 2022 as the Biden administration wants to make up for missing stimulus payment in coming January. Two New Stimulus Checks Coming In February? Check How To Be EligibleBusiness Times.
WASHINGTON (TND) — Over the course of a year, consumer prices rose by 5.7%, the fastest surge of inflation seen in decades. Now, the omicron variant of COVID-19 is threatening any progress the country’s economy has made. “I remember in the late 1970s when we had inflation of...
Clean energy is a growth industry, and increasingly so, but the COVID-19 pandemic year of 2020 saw the clean energy workforce shrink by 3.73% from the previous year, according to preliminary data from the 2021 U.S. Energy Employment Report, as analyzed by E2, a nonpartisan group that advocates for environmental and economic policies. The gain […]
Comments / 0