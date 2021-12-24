ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Universe is Expanding Faster Than it Should Be

I give up, how has Biden caused inflation? Years of...

science.slashdot.org

Reading Eagle

Letter: U.S. economic policy keeps catering to rich

Studies have shown that much of the wealth in the United States has flowed into the pockets of the richest 0.1%. This includes a band of billionaires whose net worth has grown by a staggering $1.8 trillion since the start of the pandemic, according to “Evil Geniuses” by Kurt Andersen.
U.S. POLITICS
TheStreet

Larry Summers Sounds Alarm Bells For Lurking U.S. Recession

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers paints a grim picture of the future of the U.S. economy, according to a Bloomberg report. Noted economist Summers has cautioned that the Federal Reserve's delayed response to tackle record high inflation could tip the world's largest economy towards a recession. “We’ve got a...
BUSINESS
FOX40

US economy grew at 2.3% rate in Q3, up from earlier estimate

The U.S. economy grew at a 2.3% rate in the third quarter, slightly better than previously thought, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. But prospects for a solid rebound going forward are being clouded by the rapid spread of the latest variant of the coronavirus.
BUSINESS
moneytalksnews.com

7 U.S. Cities Where Wages Are Growing Faster Than Rents

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Stessa. As the pandemic’s effects on the economy continue to play out, one major concern on the minds of economic observers is inflation. Aggressive government stimulus over the last two years, supply chain breakdowns, and continued uncertainty around the spread of COVID-19 and its effects on certain industries are all potentially contributing to rising prices in the economy.
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

U.S. Economy Loses Two Key Pillars of Support for 2022

Hello. Today we look at the fate of President Joe Biden’s spending package after the objection of a key Democrat, Turkey’s falling lira and The Onion’s guide to inflation. The derailing of President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan means the U.S. economy enters 2022 facing yet...
BUSINESS
The Conversation U.S.

Manchin killed Build Back Better over inflation concerns – an economist explains why the $2 trillion bill would be unlikely to drive up prices

One of Sen. Joe Manchin’s main concerns in deciding to pull his support for President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan is that it would drive up inflation, which is currently rising at the fastest pace in four decades. On Dec. 19, 2021, the West Virginia Democrat said in an interview that he couldn’t support the bill in its current form because of the impact he says it would have on increasing consumer prices and the national debt. The decision effectively killed one of Biden’s top economic priorities. The Senate had been considering the roughly US$2 trillion bill passed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheStreet

Leading Index Predicts Growth Expanding in 2022

The U.S. leading economic index rose by 1.1&, besting a 0.9% increase predicted by The Wall Street Journal. The index spike indicated that the economy will continue to expand in the first half of 2022, according to MarketWatch, even with the recent Covid-19 spike, inflation and the ongoing supply chain shortage posing a threat to growth.
BUSINESS
bitcoin.com

Luno CEO: 'Industry Accelerated a Lot Faster This Year Than We Anticipated'

The pace of the crypto industry’s acceleration in 2021 has surprised many, including Marcus Swanepoel, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Luno. Swanepoel recently remarked: “We knew it was coming, but just not that fast, particularly in certain subsectors like NFTs and some altcoins.”. Subsectors at ‘Top of Their Hype...
MARKETS
The Center Square

New inflation report shows fastest rise in decades

(The Center Square) – The U.S. is experiencing its highest inflation in four decades, newly released federal economic numbers show. The Bureau of Economic Analysis released new data Thursday showing that the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), a key marker of inflation, has hit the highest level in nearly 40 years.
BUSINESS
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

Fastest-Growing (and Shrinking) Clean Energy Jobs

Clean energy is a growth industry, and increasingly so, but the COVID-19 pandemic year of 2020 saw the clean energy workforce shrink by 3.73% from the previous year, according to preliminary data from the 2021 U.S. Energy Employment Report, as analyzed by E2, a nonpartisan group that advocates for environmental and economic policies. The gain […]
INDUSTRY

