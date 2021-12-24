Library Hours

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe library will be closed Friday, December 24, and Saturday, December 25 in observance of Christmas...

www.laconianh.gov

lakeplacidnews.com

LIBRARY NEWS: It’s holiday time at the library

Winter is really here! And the Lake Placid Public Library is a great place to be on these cold December days. From the reading porch, the view of the not yet frozen Mirror Lake and the snow-topped mountains are a welcome sight to all who are winter sports enthusiasts. As soon as the ice is safe, we expect to see visitors strolling across in heavy boots pulling sleds or on cross-country skis pursuing their daily exercise.
LAKE PLACID, NY
villanova.edu

Falvey Memorial Library: Winter Break Service Hours

Falvey Library service hours for winter break are listed below. Happy Holidays, Nova Nation!. Saturday 12/18: Closed (24/7 access available) Sunday 12/19: Closed (24/7 access available) Monday 12/20: 9 a.m.—5 p.m. (book stacks close at 4:30 p.m., 24/7 access available) Tuesday 12/21: 9 a.m.—5 p.m. (book stacks close at...
VILLANOVA, PA
theweektoday.com

Holiday hours for Wareham Town Hall, library and schools

With the Christmas and New Years holidays approaching, Wareham town offices and other services are tweaking their hours to give employees time to relax and celebrate. Town hall will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 22. All town offices will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 23, and Friday, Dec. 24. The...
POLITICS
edglentoday.com

Holiday Hours For Edwardsville MCHS Library And Museum

EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Archival Library at 801 N. Main Street, Edwardsville, will be open Wed-Thurs 9-4 and Friday 9-Noon during the holidays. Normal hours will resume on Wednesday, January 5. "Paul McCartney & Wings - Maybe I'm Amazed" now playing on The Eagle, the Riverbend's only Classic Rock...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Hastings Star Gazette

Dakota County Library drops youth fines, brings back Sunday hours

Dakota County Library is making changes to expand access to library resources for all residents. Beginning Jan. 3, the library will no longer charge fines on all children and teen items returned past their due date. Library users of any age will not receive a daily fine on overdue children and teen items.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
Boston Globe

10 HEA holiday rom-com movies you’ll fall in love with

The holiday season is here, and with it comes a new array of maybe predictable, but still predictably gratifying movies that we simultaneously hate to love and love to hate. Though the Hallmark brand may be familiar with many people, it’s definitely not the only place to watch these fun flicks. So whether your viewing is conducted in a pair or a party of one, grab some hot cocoa, snuggle up in some blankets, and prepare to witness numerous holiday clichés all wrapped in one.
MOVIES
The Independent

Christmas at home with the family – with 14 children

Organising all the presents and dinner is a challenge for most households at Christmas time.But imagine the stress of trying to do it in a family with 14 children.That is exactly the situation facing the Johnston family, from Co Down.Jennifer Johnston, 42, has recently given birth to her 14th child and she told PA news agency about the festive fun of trying to cook Christmas dinner for one of the biggest families in the UK.Jennifer and husband Mark’s full family is Chloe (23), Dylan (21), Ethan (20), Nadia (turns 18 on Christmas Eve), Kezia (15), Kaleb (14), Joell (12), Alfie...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
fox29.com

Christmas Eve shoppers breeze through last-minute shopping

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. - On the night before Christmas, shoppers rushed out to get last-minute gifts. "I wanted a Nintendo Switch," said young Kendall Martin. It’s a risky game waiting until the day before Christmas. One that Kendall’s parents have perfected. "We do this every year. We...
SHOPPING
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Public Library / Holiday Hours and New Programs Announced

The library will be closed Thursday & Friday, December 23 & 24 for Christmas and Friday, December 31 for New Year’s. Happy Holidays!!. Visit our website at https://cherokeecountypubliclibrary.org/. Find us on Facebook @ Cherokee County Public Library!. Storytime: Returns January 18, 2022, on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9:30. Call...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
CBS Baltimore

WATCH: Brightview Senior Living Residents Read ‘The Night Before Christmas’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Brightview Senior Living, an assisted senior living facility in Baltimore, put together what might be one of the most heartwarming videos you could find this season. The residents wore festive clothing reading the classic story in front of a Christmas tree. Even Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus made an appearance. So, grab a hot cocoa and get cozy, and let these local seniors whisk you away with their storytelling skills.
BALTIMORE, MD
laconianh.gov

Karin Salome, what does the library mean to you?

As part of Celebrate Our Town, a three-month event brought to you by the Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative, Belknap Mill, Laconia Historical & Museum Society, and Celebrate Laconia, the Library will be asking notable members of the community what the Laconia Library means to them. Watch what Karin had to say:...
LACONIA, NH
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Freestone County Retired Teachers Celebrate Christmas and a Great Year

Freestone County Retired Teachers celebrated Christmas together with lots of fun, food, and fellowship. A silent auction and raffle with new donated items raised funds to donate to the TRTA Foundation and we played “Bingo for Books” with lots of prizes to raise funds for next year’s Children’s Book Project.
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX
countryliving.com

The Cambridge children love this 'cheeky' Christmas decoration at grandma's house

There’s one 'cheeky' decoration sure to make Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis laugh at Christmastime, according to their other Grandma. In a precious insight into Christmas with the Middletons, Kate’s mum Carole has revealed that festive traditions in her house are never "too serious"...
WORLD
9NEWS

Getting tested for COVID: A new Christmas tradition?

DENVER — Christmas is a time of tradition. We might be able to all agree that getting tested for COVID-19 is not something we want to carry over every year. "I was trying to get a PCR test to travel to Canada since I need to get it 72 hours (before) and it’s Christmas Eve. It’s really hard to find a test in Lakewood, near Cherry Creek," said Nikhil Puri.
DENVER, CO

