Video Games

Death Trash Update 0.7.33 Patch Notes

By Carlos Hurtado
attackofthefanboy.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate 0.7.33 has arrived for Death Trash, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This update is rather small, it adds some content and fixes some issues, but nothing major was changed or added. Players should not expect a lot of...

attackofthefanboy.com

dexerto.com

CoD Vanguard update 1.09 patch notes: Kar98k buffs, map changes, more

Sledgehammer Games has released the latest Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1 update, 1.09, as the holiday season hits the 2021 title. Here’s everything in the December 15 patch notes, including Kar98k buffs, Camo changes, the new Festive Fervor event, and more. Festive Fervor holiday event begins. Kar98k, Type...
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

Grand Theft Auto 5 Title Update 1.55 released, full patch notes revealed

Rockstar has just released a brand new update for Grand Theft Auto 5 that focuses on its multiplayer mode, GTA Online. According to the release notes, Title Update 1.55 adds The Contract to GTA Online. Moreover, it comes with a number of tweaks, fixes, enhancements and improvements. Going into more...
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Fortnite v19.01 Update Patch notes, New Weapons, and more

Fortnite has already launched Fortnite v19.01 Update Patch notes after the release of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is currently in full bloom and a new update is already on the shores. This update has brought with it a new chapter’s features, alongside the new Winterfest updates and some weapon changes.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

Fortnite Servers Downtime after v19.01 Update and Patch notes

Fortnite Servers Downtime after the recent update is not much bothering, and the patch notes are significant as they include several changes in the new Chapter. The servers of Fortnite remain disabled during a patch deployment, so players might not be able to access the game. The article talks about...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Tribes of Midgard Season 2 Update Patch Notes

Tribes of Midgard has today launched its Season 2 update on all platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and additions as part of this patch. If you’ve been waiting for a hefty content update to return to the survival game, then this is it. Introducing not only a brand new Saga Boss but both swimming and boating, the open seas are yours for the taking with this latest update. That’s not even mentioning the new host of armor perks, starter kits, and more! If you’d like to see our thoughts on the update, be sure to check out our hands-on impressions of the update. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Tribes of Midgard in its season 2 update!
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Fortnite 19.01 Patch Notes

Fortnite is currently getting its enhanced Chapter 3 update, which is supposed to fix a couple of known issues and add new surprises to the game. While the official patch notes and fixes are still missing, we have gathered all of the issues highlighted for being fixed in the upcoming 19.01 game version, so let’s look at them.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim December 13 Update Patch Notes

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has today launched its December 13 update on all platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. With the game now being this old, it should come as no surprise that this is just a bug-fixing update. After the anniversary event, the team would rather refine systems than make a 354th edition of the game (which is honestly the better choice). With fixes to areas such as translations, Steam, Creation Club, and a lot more, you should expect things to be improved just a bit when you next step back into the game. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim in its December 13 update!
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator Update 1.0.7 Patch Notes

Fixed the issue where booting up the game while the OS language is set to Turkish causes the game to crash. Fixed an issue where some unit voice lines were not working correctly. Fixed issues where players were stuck in the loading screen when launching the game. Fixed an issue...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Clash Quest December 2021 Update Patch Notes: Quality of Life Changes, Balance Changes, Clashmas and more

Clash Quest has brought the games’ December update which is focused on refining the gaming experience through quality of life improvements, balance changes, and bug fixes. The Clash Quest December 2021 Patch is a small update following the big November 2021 update. Here is the full patch notes breakdown of the Clash Quest December 2021 update.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Cris Tales update out now on Switch, patch notes

A major update has just landed for Cris Tales on Switch with a ton of new content and more. It includes the new playable character Adri, an all-new dungeon with exclusive enemies and a brand-new story, the new-and-improved Coliseum, a new ending (including a brand-new cutscene), significantly decreased load times on Nintendo’s console, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Phasmophobia Update 0.5.0.2 Patch Notes

Update 0.5.0.2 has arrived for Phasmophobia, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. Update 0.5.0 brought a lot of new content, from new ghosts to performance improvements and different sound effects. Increasing the quality and immersion of the game overall. This patch does not bring any new content, but it does solve a lot of the bugs that came up after the last update. Here’s everything new with Phasmophobia update 0.5.0.2.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Update 1.14 Patch Notes

A new update is available for Cold Iron Studios’ Aliens game. Content updates have gotten slow in the past few months. There have been teasers for what is to come for the game like new modes and weapons. Luckily, the teased contents are finally free for download. Here are the patch notes (1.14) for Aliens: Fireteam Elite.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Rainbow Six Siege Update 2.17 Patch Notes

Update 2.17 has arrived for Rainbow Six Siege, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This update brings some well-deserved fixes to the game. From UI changes to AI bugs, this patch has it all. Almost all the bug fixes are around HUD elements, sound settings, and more, but this does not make it less significant. Here’s everything new with Rainbow Six Siege update 2.17.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Crysis 3 Remastered Update 1.02 Adds New Difficulty, Patch Notes

Crysis 3 Remastered has been quite the fun. It has everything we need, and aside from the vortex to the nostalgic feeling, the developer has proven its providence over the game’s integrity and entertainment level. Thanks to a new update, Crysis 3 Remastered received an all-new difficulty and eliminated a couple of bugs and issues that hasn’t been as annoying to players.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Minecraft Dungeons Update 1.12.1.0 Patch Notes

Minecraft Dungeons has today launched update 1.12.1.0 on all platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. This is a very uneventful update, introducing just two patch notes to the game (with one being Steam-specific!). As such, you shouldn’t expect either the download size to be large or anything to be changed. With that being said, one of the notes involves achievements not unlocking, so those of you who enjoy achievement hunting out there can rest easy knowing that your achievements should unlock just fine now. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with Minecraft Dungeons in its 1.12.1.0 update!
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Fortnite update 19.01 patch notes: Winterfest, Shield Kegs & new Spider-Man skins

The first update of Fortnite Chapter 3 has arrived, and we’ve got the full patch notes so you can see everything on offer now that downtime for the 19.01 update has ended. Chapter 3 of Fortnite kicked off with a bang, as the entire Island flipped upside down to reveal a completely new map and that long-awaited Spider-Man crossover finally arrived with a Mythic Web-Shooters item.
VIDEO GAMES

