Sometimes a Black Friday deal comes and goes and you've missed your chance by the time you realize you want it. Sometimes they come back. This deal from Dell is one we saw on Cyber Monday, but if you missed it then consider today your second chance to save big. The Dell S2721DGF 27-inch 1440p gaming monitor is down to $329.99 through the Dell website. That's a great price that we first saw this monitor reach over the holiday shopping weekend. Before then it was selling for as much as $400, and it's still going for that price in some places. The deal also comes with next-day delivery so you can get it and start using it right away.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO