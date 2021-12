The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have attended a service at St George’s Chapel ahead of spending Christmas Day with the Queen.The couple were joined at the chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle by the Earl and Countess of Wessex and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.Camilla, dressed in a blue and turquoise chequered jacket and matching hat, wished a “Happy Christmas” to members of the press as the couple walked to the chapel.It is understood the Queen’s absence from the service is a personal choice and follows a precautionary approach seen over the last six...

U.K. ・ 1 DAY AGO