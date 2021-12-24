Buccaneers vs. Panthers Final Injury Reports: JPP Doubtful, 5 Questionable

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers have released their final injury reports of Week 16, shortly after the Bucs ruled wide receiver Mike Evans and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. out of Sunday's matchup on Friday. You can find both reports and a breakdown below.

Evans (hamstring) and Winfield (foot) will join fellow starters in receiver Chris Godwin (knee) running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and linebacker Lavonte David (foot), as well as backup defensive lineman Pat O'Connor (knee) on the sidelines this Sunday as those four players went on the injured reserve this week.

In addition, the status of starting outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul is in doubt, as he's been ruled doubtful for the game as he nurses a season-long shoulder injury. Fortunately for Tampa Bay, rookie outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka has played well enough this season to earn a starting role, so he should fill in for Pierre-Paul rather seamlessly on the edge of the defense.

Tampa Bay also ruled cornerbacks Jamel Dean (illness) and Richard Sherman (Achilles) as questionable. Dean was not available in Week 15 as been in the recovery process for an unknown illness, which he began to suffer during Week 14 against Buffalo one day after he cleared the NFL's concussion protocol.

Carolina's injury report is much shorter than Tampa Bay's, and more promising. Only three players have earned a designation for this weekend as offensive tackle Cameron Erving (calf), defensive tackle Phil Hoskins (back), and wide receiver D.J. Moore (hamstring) have all been ruled questionable. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore (knee), meanwhile, bumped up to full participation in practice on Thursday and avoided a designation for the game.

