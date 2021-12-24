ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Four Former Cal Stars Named to NFL Pro Bowl

By Jake Curtis
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Suv0T_0dVWElNi00

Four former Cal players were named to the NFL Pro Bowl this week, but you win a prize if you can name all four on your first try.

Eighth-eight players were selected -- 44 in the NFC, 44 in the AFC -- based on a vote of fans, players and coaches, with each group counting one-third toward the total. The Pro Bowl game will be played on Feb. 6 in Las Vegas.

So which former Golden Bears were chosen?

One is obvious:

---GREEN BAY PACKERS QUARTERBACK AARON RODGERS (played at Cal in 2003 and 2004). He is in contention for a fourth MVP award, so it's no surprise that he's one of three NFC quarterbacks selected to the Pro Bowl for the 10th time.

Here's what ESPN said about Rodgers:

After giving serious offseason thought to leaving the Packers, Rodgers is having one of the best seasons of his career at age 38 and is a strong contender to win the NFL's MVP award for the second consecutive year. His touchdown-interception ratio (7.5) ranks atop the league, as does his 110.4 passer rating. Despite missing one game after a COVID-19 diagnosis and playing on a broken toe for more than a month, he ranks No. 5 in touchdown passes (30) and No. 7 in completion percentage (67.8). Rodgers returned to Green Bay to play at least one more season with Adams, who ranks No. 3 in the NFL in receiving yards (1,248) and No. 4 in receptions (96).

.

It won't take much thought to come up with a second ex-Golden Bears player who made the Pro Bowl:

---LOS ANGELES CHARGERS WIDE RECEIVER KEENAN ALLEN (played at Cal from 2010 through 2012). Allen is again among the league leaders in receiving, and was named to the Pro Bowl for the fifth time. He did not make the Pro Bowl in any of his first four seasons in the NFL, but now has made it five seasons in a row.

He was one of four AFC wide receivers chosen for this all-star team based on some impressive numbers: Allen is fifth in the NFL in receptions with 92, and 10th in receiving yards per game at 77.5.

.

Now the Cal selections get a little tougher. Think in terms of reputation.

---NEW ORLEANS SAINTS DEFENSIVE END CAMERON JORDAN (played at Cal from 2007 through 2010). Jordan is not having one his best seasons statistically, but he remains a force opposing offenses have to account for. That's why he was named to the Pro Browl for a seventh time overall an for the fifth year in a row, He was one of three NFC defensive ends to make the Pro Browl, beating out some stiff competition.

Jordan had two sacks in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay to bring his season total to six.. That's still a long way from his career-high of 15.5 sacks establish just two years ago, but he seems to be building to a strong finish. He did not have any sacks after five games this season.

ESPN Offered this tidbit about Jordan

Did you know? Jordan now owns some family bragging rights. His father Steve was selected to six Pro Bowls as a tight end during his career with the Minnestoa Vikings from 1982-1994. It's been quite a month for Jordan, who was named the Saints' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, then missed the first game of his 11-year career due to COVID-19, then came back with two sacks and a forced fumble against Tom Brady to be named the NFC's Defensive Player of the Week.

.

OK, now we're down to the fourth and final ex-Cal player to be named to the Pro Bowl, and this one won't be easy.

Is it Marvin Jones Jr., who leads the Jaguars in receiving and whose number might get him selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time?

Nope. Jacksonville did not have anyone named to the Pro Bowl.

Could it be 49ers center Alex Mack, who has helped San Francisco's strong running game and was bidding for a sixth Pro Bowl appearance.

Sorry, not him either.

The fourth and final Pro Bowl selection from Cal is . . .

---DALLAS COWBOYS PUNTER BRYAN ANGER (played at Cal 2008 through 2011). Anger was released by the Houston Texans in March, and signed with the Cowboys. He was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his 10-year NFL career this season. He is averaging 48 yards per punt, which ranks 10th in the NFL, and his average of 43.9 yards in net punting ranks third. And net punting is what matters most.

Here is a list of the entire NFC Pro Bowl squad, and here is a list of the AFC selections.

.

Cover photo of Keenan Allen by Sam Greene, The Enquirer, USA TODAY NETWORK

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport or going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Comments / 0

Related
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
FOX Sports

Did Tom Brady's sideline antics cost him the MVP trophy?

Tom Brady was in rare form on Sunday but not in a good way. Brady lost his temper during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 9-0 shutout loss to the Saints, evidenced by a moment when he shouted at New Orleans interim head coach Dennis Allen after throwing the game-sealing interception. Tampa...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Brett Favre's message to Aaron Rodgers after record touchdown

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre sent a heartwarming message to Aaron Rodgers after he set the franchise record for passing touchdowns on Saturday. In the pre-recorded message, Favre congratulates his former backup on eclipsing his record 443 touchdown passes as a Packer and makes a unique request in exchange for the record.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#Cowboys#Texans#Chargers#American Football#Nfc#Afc#Green Bay Packers#Mvp#Espn#Packers
Boston Herald

4 things we learned from the Chicago Bears, including Allen Robinson’s plan to return against the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers’ nagging toe injury

The Chicago Bears on Thursday continued preparation for the Green Bay Packers with more positive news on the health front: Veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson practiced again and said he expects to play Sunday night at Lambeau Field. Here are four things we learned at Halas Hall. 1. It has...
AARON RODGERS
CalSportsReport

Did Aaron Rodgers Help or Hurt His MVP Chances on Saturday?

Former Cal quarterback Aaron Rodgers entered the weekend as the leader in the NFL MVP race, according to most oddsmakers, but you wonder what the odds will look like when this weekend's games are completed. Rodgers led the Packers to a 24-22 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday afternoon,...
NFL
PackerCentral

Pro Bowl Packers: Stars and Snubs

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers had only three players selected to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday, a byproduct of injuries to key players and a not-quite-dominant team despite their dominant record. The Indianapolis Colts had a league-high seven selections. The Kansas City Chiefs (six), Los Angeles...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
cbslocal.com

Six Chargers, Four Rams Named To Pro Bowl Rosters

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The NFL announced the 2022 Pro Bowl rosters on Wednesday, naming six Chargers and four Rams to their respective divisional teams. The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, scheduled for February 6, is the NFL’s version of an All-Star Game, like that of the MLB, NBA and NHL.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player Glenn Foster dies in police custody at the age of 31

Former NFL football player Glenn Foster Jr. died after being taken into police custody. According to multiple reports, he was just 31 years old. He was arrested in Alabama and his cause of death was unexplained causes. There is an active investigation into the case at this point according to...
NFL
The Spun

Former Chicago Bears Great Was Arrested In Indiana

A former Chicago Bears great was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier this month. Dan Hampton, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who starred for the Chicago Bears, was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier in November. The Hall of Fame defensive lineman was reportedly charged with operating a vehicle...
INDIANA STATE
FanSided

Here’s how the Cowboys can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
NFL
CalSportsReport

CalSportsReport

San Francisco, CA
477
Followers
975
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

CalSportsReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Cal athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy