Four Former Cal Stars Named to NFL Pro Bowl

Four former Cal players were named to the NFL Pro Bowl this week, but you win a prize if you can name all four on your first try.

Eighth-eight players were selected -- 44 in the NFC, 44 in the AFC -- based on a vote of fans, players and coaches, with each group counting one-third toward the total. The Pro Bowl game will be played on Feb. 6 in Las Vegas.

So which former Golden Bears were chosen?

One is obvious:

---GREEN BAY PACKERS QUARTERBACK AARON RODGERS (played at Cal in 2003 and 2004). He is in contention for a fourth MVP award, so it's no surprise that he's one of three NFC quarterbacks selected to the Pro Bowl for the 10th time.

Here's what ESPN said about Rodgers:

After giving serious offseason thought to leaving the Packers, Rodgers is having one of the best seasons of his career at age 38 and is a strong contender to win the NFL's MVP award for the second consecutive year. His touchdown-interception ratio (7.5) ranks atop the league, as does his 110.4 passer rating. Despite missing one game after a COVID-19 diagnosis and playing on a broken toe for more than a month, he ranks No. 5 in touchdown passes (30) and No. 7 in completion percentage (67.8). Rodgers returned to Green Bay to play at least one more season with Adams, who ranks No. 3 in the NFL in receiving yards (1,248) and No. 4 in receptions (96).

It won't take much thought to come up with a second ex-Golden Bears player who made the Pro Bowl:

---LOS ANGELES CHARGERS WIDE RECEIVER KEENAN ALLEN (played at Cal from 2010 through 2012). Allen is again among the league leaders in receiving, and was named to the Pro Bowl for the fifth time. He did not make the Pro Bowl in any of his first four seasons in the NFL, but now has made it five seasons in a row.

He was one of four AFC wide receivers chosen for this all-star team based on some impressive numbers: Allen is fifth in the NFL in receptions with 92, and 10th in receiving yards per game at 77.5.

Now the Cal selections get a little tougher. Think in terms of reputation.

---NEW ORLEANS SAINTS DEFENSIVE END CAMERON JORDAN (played at Cal from 2007 through 2010). Jordan is not having one his best seasons statistically, but he remains a force opposing offenses have to account for. That's why he was named to the Pro Browl for a seventh time overall an for the fifth year in a row, He was one of three NFC defensive ends to make the Pro Browl, beating out some stiff competition.

Jordan had two sacks in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay to bring his season total to six.. That's still a long way from his career-high of 15.5 sacks establish just two years ago, but he seems to be building to a strong finish. He did not have any sacks after five games this season.

ESPN Offered this tidbit about Jordan

Did you know? Jordan now owns some family bragging rights. His father Steve was selected to six Pro Bowls as a tight end during his career with the Minnestoa Vikings from 1982-1994. It's been quite a month for Jordan, who was named the Saints' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, then missed the first game of his 11-year career due to COVID-19, then came back with two sacks and a forced fumble against Tom Brady to be named the NFC's Defensive Player of the Week.

OK, now we're down to the fourth and final ex-Cal player to be named to the Pro Bowl, and this one won't be easy.

Is it Marvin Jones Jr., who leads the Jaguars in receiving and whose number might get him selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time?

Nope. Jacksonville did not have anyone named to the Pro Bowl.

Could it be 49ers center Alex Mack, who has helped San Francisco's strong running game and was bidding for a sixth Pro Bowl appearance.

Sorry, not him either.

The fourth and final Pro Bowl selection from Cal is . . .

---DALLAS COWBOYS PUNTER BRYAN ANGER (played at Cal 2008 through 2011). Anger was released by the Houston Texans in March, and signed with the Cowboys. He was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his 10-year NFL career this season. He is averaging 48 yards per punt, which ranks 10th in the NFL, and his average of 43.9 yards in net punting ranks third. And net punting is what matters most.

