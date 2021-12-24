Is Kevin Johnson's 36-Point Christmas Day Performance Within Jaylen Brown's Reach?

JASON KIDD (1993-94): An All-American as a sophomore at Cal, the future Hall of Famer laced ‘em up on Christmas just four times in his 19 NBA seasons. And he had to wait for his ninth year to finally get the chance.

With the New Jersey Nets in 2002, Kidd had 16 points and 11 assists in a 117-81 rout of the Celtics on the way to an appearance that season in the NBA Finals.

On Christmas 2011, Kidd was back in Dallas with the team that drafted him. He scored nine points in a loss to the Miami Heat in which LeBron James put up 37. But Kidd and Dirk Nowitzki got the last laugh, winning the NBA title that season.

Kidd will be on the bench Saturday in Salt Lake City, coaching the Mavs against the Utah Jazz.

Ryan Anderson Photo by Soobum Im, USA Today

RYAN ANDERSON (2007-08): The sharpshooting forward played parts of 12 NBA seasons and averaged 13.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in five Christmas Day games.

He scored double figures of four those, including a 25-point, 10-rebound performance in 2011. But Kevin Durant scored 30 and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat Anderson and the Orlando Magic 97-89.

DARRALL IMHOFF (1958-60): The star center on coach Pete Newell’s 1959 national championship team, Imhoff went on to a 12-year NBA career that included seven Christmas Day games with five different teams.

Imhoff averaged 8.7 points and 8.6 rebounds in those seven games, including some memorable outings.

With the Lakers in 1965, Imhoff had seven points and 16 rebounds to complement Jerry West’s 44 points in a 115-106 win over Detroit. In ’68, he had 11 points and 14 rebounds for Philadelphia in a 110-109 loss to the New York Knicks. And a year later, playing for the Cincinnati Royals, Imhoff contributed 17 points and 15 rebounds to a 117-100 win over Cleveland.

Wilt Chamberlain Photo by Malcolm Emmons

But the wildest of his Christmas Day games had to be in 1961 with the Knicks, and not because of anything Imhoff did. Wilt Chamberlain recorded 59 points and 36 rebounds . . . and New York still beat Philly, 136-135. It was one of 45 games that season where the Dipper scored at least 50.

It also was a precursor to their rematch on March 2, when Chamberlain scored a record 100 points against the Knicks in a 169-147 victory at Hershey, Pennsylvania. Imhoff, who had the misfortune of trying to guard Wilt at times, wound up with seven points and six rebounds before fouling out in 20 minutes.

As rough as Imhoff had it against Chamberlain, at least he got the chance to make multiple Christmas appearances. Other Cal players weren’t so fortunate.

Shareef Abdur-Rahim played 12 NBA seasons without ever stepping on the court on Christmas. Lamond Murray had one Dec. 25 game in 11 seasons, and managed just two points in 4 1/2 minutes for the Toronto Raptors.

Allen Crabbe played parts of seven seasons without a Christmas game. Leon Powe, Charles Johnson and Mark McNamara each got just one chance on the holiday stage.

Cover photo of Kevin Johnson, alongside Suns teammate Charles Barkley, by USA Today Sports

