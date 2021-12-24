Roche COVID-19 At-Home Test granted FDA Emergency Use Authorization to expand access to rapid self-testing solutions in the United States
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Rapid test to support the American public’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, with availability to purchase over-the-counter (OTC) at pharmacies and retailers nationwide. The COVID-19 At-Home Test uses a simple nasal swab sample to enable...www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0