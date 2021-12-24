ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Roche COVID-19 At-Home Test granted FDA Emergency Use Authorization to expand access to rapid self-testing solutions in the United States

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Rapid test to support the American public’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, with availability to purchase over-the-counter (OTC) at pharmacies and retailers nationwide. The COVID-19 At-Home Test uses a simple nasal swab sample to enable...

spectrumnews1.com

FDA authorizes oral antiviral Merck pill to treat COVID-19

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized Merck's oral antiviral pill to treat COVID-19, the second such pill to be cleared for use in the United States. The move comes one day after federal health regulators authorized Pfizer's COVID-19 pill, and weeks after a panel of advisers to the FDA narrowly voted to approve the Merck pill.
Parents Magazine

7 FDA-Authorized At-Home COVID-19 Tests for Quick and Accurate Results

You can buy most at-home rapid tests online from retailers including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, and Amazon. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. BinaxNOW COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test (2-Pack) $24.00.
The Jewish Press

FDA Set to Grant Emergency Use Authorization for Pfizer, Merck COVID-19 Pills

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to grant Emergency Use Authorization for two types of pills to treat COVID-19, manufactured respectively by Pfizer, and by Merck. The authorization could come as soon as Wednesday, according to a report published by Bloomberg News, quoting sources familiar with the situation.
kfgo.com

Roche says at-home COVID-19 rapid test gets ok from FDA

(Reuters) – Roche said on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to its COVID-19 at-home rapid test that can be used by people as young as 14. The test, which uses a anterior nasal swab sample, is “able to produce...
Marietta Daily Journal

New rapid at-home COVID test approved by FDA as demand surges

With demand for at-home rapid COVID tests skyrocketing, the Food and Drug Administration approved a new version Friday. The rapid test from Swiss pharma company Roche was granted emergency use authorization and should see a massive rollout in January, the company announced in a press release. Many pharmacies already sell...
StreetInsider.com

Pfizer (PFE) Announces U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Novel COVID-19 Oral Antiviral Treatment

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the emergency use of PAXLOVID™ (nirmatrelvir [PF-07321332] tablets and ritonavir tablets) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg [88 lbs]) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. The treatment includes nirmatrelvir, a novel main protease (Mpro) inhibitor originating in Pfizer’s laboratories, which was specifically designed to block the activity of the SARS-CoV-2 Mpro, an enzyme that the coronavirus needs to replicate.
KevinMD.com

Why patients refuse the COVID-19 vaccination

The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
KTLA

Here are the COVID-19 therapies available in the U.S.

The U.S. recently added two new weapons to its small arsenal against the coronavirus: pills that patients can take at home to treat COVID-19. The drugs from Pfizer and Merck join a handful of other therapies that have been shown to blunt the worst effects of the virus. But each treatment has different advantages and […]
MyChesCo

FDA Authorizes New Long-Acting Monoclonal Antibodies for Pre-exposure Prevention of COVID-19 in Certain Individuals

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for AstraZeneca’s Evusheld (tixagevimab co-packaged with cilgavimab and administered together) for the pre-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) of COVID-19 in certain adults and pediatric individuals (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kilograms [about 88 pounds]).
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
IFLScience

Anti-COVID Oral Treatment Approved By The FDA

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Paxlovid, an oral COVID-19 treatment showing great promise in trials. This will make it the first oral treatment for COVID-19 to be approved in the United States. The final analysis from the trial showed...
pncguam.com

Use of COVID-19 self-test kits approved by DPHSS

As part of efforts by DPHSS to reduce community transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease, DPHSS has approved the use of self-administered COVID-19 testing. Individuals should use U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA)-approved self-administered COVID-19 test kits. COVID-19 testing is critically important to...
Reuters

U.S. pauses allocation of Regeneron, Lilly COVID-19 antibodies

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has paused the distribution of COVID-19 antibody treatments from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN.O) and Eli Lilly (LLY.N), saying the therapies were unlikely to be effective against the Omicron coronavirus variant. The variant has become the dominant strain in the United States with lightning speed,...
Benzinga

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Therapy Wins FDA Approval As First Antibody To Prevent Infection In Immunocompromised

The FDA authorized the use of AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN)antibody cocktail to prevent COVID-19 infections in individuals with weak immune systems or a history of severe side effects from coronavirus vaccines. The antibody cocktail, Evusheld (AZD7442), is only authorized for adults and adolescents who are not currently infected with the...
