Three Man City Players Just One Booking Away From Premier League Suspension

The Blues, who top the Premier League table ahead of their penultimate game of the year on Sunday afternoon, are preparing to welcome Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City side to the Etihad Stadium.

A second-half strike from Bernardo Silva secured the three points for City when they visited the King Power back in September, with the Blues now a whopping 22 points ahead of the Foxes in the Premier League table.

Leicester played their first game in over ten days on Wednesday night, as they suffered a crushing penalty shoot-out defeat to Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Manchester City had an uncharacteristic week off, with the Premier League leaders now preparing for the first of three games in six days. Trips to the capital to face Brentford and Arsenal are scheduled to follow Sunday's clash with Leicester.

However, three Manchester City stars are at risk of being unavailable for the game against Brentford on Wednesday, with the following being just one yellow card away from an automatic one-match suspension.

Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias, who scored the opening goal at St James' Park last weekend, is the first of three players walking a tightrope when the Blues play on Boxing Day. The Portuguese defender received his fourth yellow card of the campaign in the win over Leeds.

Both Bernardo Silva and Rodri also moved to within a caution of a ban, with both midfielders shown yellow cards by referee Martin Atkinson during the 4-0 win over Newcastle last Sunday.

After 19 matches, the threshold for a suspension increases to 10 yellow cards; meaning Dias, Bernardo Silva and Rodri would avoid a one-match ban if they don't receive a caution on Sunday.

