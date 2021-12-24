ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Three Man City Players Just One Booking Away From Premier League Suspension

By Harry Winters
CityXtra
CityXtra
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20epsJ_0dVWCMiv00

The Blues, who top the Premier League table ahead of their penultimate game of the year on Sunday afternoon, are preparing to welcome Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City side to the Etihad Stadium.

A second-half strike from Bernardo Silva secured the three points for City when they visited the King Power back in September, with the Blues now a whopping 22 points ahead of the Foxes in the Premier League table.

Leicester played their first game in over ten days on Wednesday night, as they suffered a crushing penalty shoot-out defeat to Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Manchester City had an uncharacteristic week off, with the Premier League leaders now preparing for the first of three games in six days. Trips to the capital to face Brentford and Arsenal are scheduled to follow Sunday's clash with Leicester.

However, three Manchester City stars are at risk of being unavailable for the game against Brentford on Wednesday, with the following being just one yellow card away from an automatic one-match suspension.

Manchester City centre-back Ruben Dias, who scored the opening goal at St James' Park last weekend, is the first of three players walking a tightrope when the Blues play on Boxing Day. The Portuguese defender received his fourth yellow card of the campaign in the win over Leeds.

Both Bernardo Silva and Rodri also moved to within a caution of a ban, with both midfielders shown yellow cards by referee Martin Atkinson during the 4-0 win over Newcastle last Sunday.

After 19 matches, the threshold for a suspension increases to 10 yellow cards; meaning Dias, Bernardo Silva and Rodri would avoid a one-match ban if they don't receive a caution on Sunday.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pep Guardiola rules out Man City signing replacement for Ferran Torres in January

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City have no intention of signing a striker next month despite the imminent departure of Ferran Torres.Spain forward Torres is set to join Barcelona when the transfer window opens in January after the Premier League champions accepted a £46.7million offer from the Catalan giants.Torres was signed primarily as a winger but has often operated as a centre forward with the club short of natural striking options.City failed in their attempts to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham last summer but have no immediate plans to look elsewhere for a striker.“No, we’re not going to bring in any...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

"I Will Clarify, But Not To You!" - Pep Guardiola Remains Tightlipped After Dropping Phil Foden and Jack Grealish From Man City Starting XI

Manchester City moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League table last weekend, after a 4-0 win against Newcastle United at St James' Park on Sunday afternoon. However, England duo Phil Foden and Jack Grealish remained unused substitutes during the win, despite both scoring in the 7-0 thrashing of Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium just five days prior.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Brendan Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Man City#The Premier League#Manchester City#Arsenal#St James Park#Portuguese
CityXtra

Man City ‘Keeping Tabs’ on Barcelona Defender - Bayern Munich Also Showing Interest

It’s not a hot take to suggest that Manchester City arguably have two of the finest full-backs in world football at their disposal in Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo. Walker is the more traditional out of the two, being one of the most dependable defensive full-backs in the world, while being a comfortable technician. Cancelo is perhaps the most complete full-back in Europe on current form.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
CityXtra

Swansea City Keen on January Loan Move for Man City's Joshua Wilson-Esbrand

With the January transfer window looming, the rumour mill has gone into overdrive when it comes to Manchester City’s potential ins and outs. While Ferran Torres has dominated the headlines in recent weeks, with his reported switch to Barcelona on the verge of completion, a number of youth prospects are unsurprisingly attracting interest from across Europe.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
351
Followers
3K+
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy