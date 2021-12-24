ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, KS

Woman dies after SUV rear-ends semi on Kansas highway

Hays Post
Hays Post
 1 day ago

BROWN COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 1:30a.m. Friday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a...

hayspost.com

Hays Post

Police seek tips after Kan. man severely injured in hit-and-run

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hit and run accident that severely injured a pedestrian on Christmas Eve. Just after 7:40 p.m. Friday, the Salina Police Department and Salina Fire Department personnel responded to the 500 block of South Ohio Street for a pedestrian that had been struck by a motor vehicle. Upon arrival, the victim, a 49-year-old Salina resident, was found suffering from a severe head injury and a compound fracture to one leg. The victim was transported to Salina Regional Health Center, and then transferred to Via Christi Medical Center in Wichita with life threatening injuries.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

2-year-old dies while playing with gun at KC-area home

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A toddler from suburban Kansas City died when a gun the child was handling discharged, police said. The shooting happened Friday afternoon in Independence, Missouri. The name of the 2-year-old child has not been released. Police said they were initially told that the child was...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hays Post

Update: Police find U-Haul stolen with family's belongings

SHAWNEE COUNTY —The U-Haul moving truck stolen on Christmas morning was located Saturday evening in Wabaunsee County, according to Topeka Police Lt. Ron Ekis. Police reported no additional details and have not reported an arrest. ---------- SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the theft of a U-Haul truck...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

2 Kansas officers shot by suspect Christmas morning

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Two police officers from Wichita are being treated for injuries not considered life-threatening after being shot in the early hours of Christmas Day. Police were called around 1:30 a.m. for a report of domestic violence at an apartment. Police said that as the two officers made contact with a suspect, the man fired several shots. One officer was shot in the leg. The other was shot in the arm.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kan. man tossed drugs from car during 'slow-speed pursuit'

A Salina man was arrested on multiple requested charges, including possession of methamphetamine, after leading police on a "slow-speed pursuit" through part of the city early this morning. Just after 1 a.m. Thursday, an officer in the 300 block of S. Fourth Street observed a silver 2006 Nissan Altima with...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Police found meth during Kansas man's warrant arrest

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges. Just after 1p.m. Thursday, police stopped a vehicle in the 600 Block of Fletcher Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Officer arrested 47-year-old Robert J. Ford, 47, Atchison, on a Municipal Court warrant for...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Police: Skeletal human remains found in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the discovery of skeletal human remains in Branson. Police said in a news release that the remains were found around noon Wednesday in a heavily wooded area. The Taney County Coroner was called to assist, and investigators worked at the scene throughout...
BRANSON, MO
Hays Post

KBI: Homicide investigation at Cowley State Fishing Lake

COWLEY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that took place Wednesday night at the Cowley State Fishing Lake, according to a media release from the KBI. Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday night, the Cowley County Sheriff’s...
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Kansas City police investigating 2 Wednesday killings

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police in Kansas City are investigating two more killings, bringing the yearly total to 154. Police say a man was killed around 11 p.m. Wednesday in an altercation outside of an apartment building on East Linwood. The victim was “cut or otherwise injured,” according to a police spokesman. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hays Post

Prosecutor: Police justified in fatal shooting of Kan. murder suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka area prosecutor has found that police were justified in fatally shooting a homicide suspect. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said this week that no charges would be filed in the death of 33-year-old Jesse Buck Lees. Kagay also found that Lees acted alone in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, 25-year-old Jennifer Morris.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

KBI: Officer shot suspect who allegedly drove at police

BUTLER COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Wednesday night in Andover, according to a media release from the agency. Preliminary information indicates that just after 10:30 p.m., the Andover Police Department received a 911 call from a citizen reporting...
ANDOVER, KS
Hays Post

Police ID 2 Kan. men who died in wrong-way, head-on crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal wrong-way crash have identified 37-year-old Brandon White and 60-year-old Rayburn Langston, both of Wichita as the victims of the fatal accident that occurred Tuesday morning on Westbound Kellogg between Edwards and West Street, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Just after 9:00...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

2 fires in 24-hours started by improperly discarded hot coals

JOHNSON COUNTY —Fire crews in the city of Shawnee worked two fires in the past 24 hours caused by hot coals flaring up after being thrown out. They reminded the public to please make sure the coals have cooled completely. The best step is to put them in a metal can and then place them in an outdoor trash bin. They also urged the public to check smoke detectors before Christmas guests arrive.
SHAWNEE, KS
Hays Post

KBI: 2 dead after shooting outside Kansas home

ELK COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two men were shot and killed outside a home in Longton, Kansas early Thursday morning, according to a media release from the KBI. The Elk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Two years later, still no arrests in Kansas man's death

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Two years after Zach Morrisey was shot to death in a Kansas suburb of Kansas City, his relatives say they’re still waiting for answers. Morrisey, of Leawood, Kansas, was killed on Dec. 21, 2019. He was shot on the parking lot of a Leawood apartment complex as he was sitting inside a car with a friend. No arrests have been made. Morrisey was 24.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kansas man jailed again for alleged domestic battery

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged domestic battery. On Thursday, police arrested 41-year-old Christian E. Longbrake, 41, Atchison, in the 1400 Block of Utility Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He jailed on requested charges of domestic battery and interference with law enforcement.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kan. man accused of setting fire during domestic dispute

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an alleged arson fire at a home in Topeka. Just after 7a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a domestic violence call in the 2600 block of SE Minnesota Avenue, according to Police Lt. Aaron Jones. Upon arrival they noticed smoke...
KANSAS STATE
