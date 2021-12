The Sixers got another opportunity to play a team ravaged by COVID, and they vomited all over themselves in a 98-96 home loss. • Tyrese Maxey was back in the lineup on Thursday night, though Doc Rivers brought him off of the bench in his first game back, a decision we'll hope to get an explanation for after the game. Regardless, Maxey was the only positive for the Sixers for a lot of a miserable night, carrying the offense and at least showing he cared on defense, which was more than you could say about some of his teammates.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO