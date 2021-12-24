ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills' Josh Allen says points 'will be at a premium' vs. Patriots

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nnZWW_0dVW8rXD00

The winds won’t be as bad this time around against the New England Patriots. But the Buffalo Bills can’t just rely on the weather to change their fortunes on Sunday.

In Week 16’s meeting, the Bills (8-6) and Patriots (9-5) will be playing for the driver’s seat in the AFC East title race. For Buffalo, less wind will help their offense.

However, when the Bills pack up for New England this weekend, they must bring a better plan for one area in particular as well: The red zone. In the first matchup, a 14-10 win for the Pats, Buffalo was 1-for-4 on offense there.

Rarely ones to speak their minds much, even Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen did not mince words on the need for improvement this time around.

“You got to be able to score touchdowns in the red zone,” McDermott said via video conference.

“Certainly the weather last time was unique to some extent,” McDermott added. “At the end of the day, we have to execute whatever game plan we have and whatever weather situation it is every week.”

In this department, it’s going to be a team effort. In Week 13, it wasn’t just on Allen that the Bills only converted 25 percent of their red zone trips into touchdowns. On one occasion, he had almost no chance when he was sacked when Patriots defender Matthew Judon blew things up.

But Allen did put some responsibility on his own shoulders.

“It’s being smart with the football,” Allen said via video conference. “Myself, making the right decisions. Getting out of our bad plays and into a more manageable, team-friendly situation.”

“We’ve got to convert opportunities when we get down there. We know how much points will be at a premium this game,” he added.

Also proving the weather wasn’t just to blame for Buffalo’s struggles last time is the numbers.

The Patriots defense is the second-best in the league in red zone defense (45.9%).

To their credit, the Bills have improved their red zone offense in recent weeks. Buffalo has jumped up to ranking as the No. 12 offense in terms of red zone efficiency (60.7%).

Winds or not, the Bills has to have a game plan to matchB whatever ideas the Pats have.

“We’ve got to be ready for whatever they throw at us,” Allen said. “Coverage wise, they know and understand their type of coverages, what leverages to play, when and when not to fall off on certain route combinations, and their route recognition is extremely, extremely good.”

“And they got some guys that can just get after the quarterback,” Allen, who knows that all too well, also added.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones, Patriots to be without key weapons vs. Bills

The New England Patriots are in a great position to close out the AFC East soon. They have a nice-sized lead and aim to sweep the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. However, it appears Mac Jones will be without some of his key weapons in Week 16. According to Mike Reiss,...
NFL
NESN

ESPN Writer Gives ‘Bold Prediction’ For Patriots-Bills Week 16 Showdown

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills square off Sunday in a Week 16 matchup that very well could determine this season’s AFC East champion. Those stakes alone make the game fascinating, obviously, but it’ll be really interesting to see how each team responds just three weeks after New England defeated Buffalo in a bizarre “Monday Night Football” showdown in Orchard Park, N.Y., that featured 40-mph wind gusts.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Bills Announce Three Roster Moves

The Buffalo Bills announced Friday that they’ve placed WR Gabriel Davis and OL Cody Ford on the COVID-19 list and activated practice squad OL Bobby Hart from the COVID-19 list.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Buffalo Bills#Afc East#The Pats Buffalo
On3.com

Former Wildcat Josh Allen Added to COVID-19 Reserve List

Josh Allen’s difficult year in Jacksonville isn’t getting any easier. The Jaguars’ star pass rusher tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed on the reserve list, Ian Rapoport reports. Unfortunately, Allen is not the only former Wildcat sidelined by COVID-19. The Houston Texans’ Lonnie Johnson Jr....
NFL
NESN

Why Saints’ Quarterback COVID Situation Could Be Bad News For Patriots

The New England Patriots can clinch the AFC East title this weekend with a win over the Buffalo Bills and a Miami Dolphins loss. The likelihood of the latter happening just took a significant hit. Miami’s Week 16 opponent, the New Orleans Saints, could be forced to start third-string rookie...
NFL
NESN

Patriots Injury Report: Two Offensive Weapons Ruled Out For Bills Game

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor and running back Rhamondre Stevenson will not suit up Sunday for the New England Patriots. The Patriots on Friday ruled Agholor and Stevenson out for this weekend’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Agholor remains in concussion protocol after a hit to the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Chris Broussard: Josh Allen's Bills have a lot to prove in rematch against Patriots I FIRST THINGS FIRST

It's gut-check time for the Buffalo Bills according to Chris Broussard, as they prepare for their rematch against the New England Patriots this Holiday weekend. While Broussard likes Mac Jones and the Patriots, he tells Michael Vick, Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes why he thinks Josh Allen and Buffalo need this win to prove they are legitimate contenders and not 'overrated chumps' .
NFL
Boston Herald

Patriots defense should continue to hound Josh Allen in Round 2

We’re on to Round 2 against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Round 1 couldn’t have gone much better from a defensive perspective, although gale force winds also had an influence on the 14-10 outcome. Let’s just say given the nasty weather conditions that punctuated their Week 13...
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots Place Rhamondre Stevenson On Reserve/COVID List

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots will not have Rhamondre Stevenson or Nelson Agholor for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Both players have been ruled out for the contest, which will likely decide which team wins the AFC East. Stevenson was ruled out after missing all three days of practice this week with an undisclosed illness, and was placed on the Reserve/COVID list Friday following a positive test, according to PFF’s Doug Kyed. Luckily for New England, Stevenson was the only player placed on the list on Friday. Stevenson’s absence will leave New England shorthanded in the backfield, though it looks like...
NFL
NESN

Did Patriots’ Kendrick Bourne Reveal Week 16 Status With Tweet?

The New England Patriots might have received a great Christmas gift in the form of Kendrick Bourne. A very happy Bourne took to Twitter on Saturday morning to share a revelation that could be of benefit to Bill Belichick, Mac Jones and Co. “Juss got the best Christmas news ever,”...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

55K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy