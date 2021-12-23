The soundtrack to Christmas

Milan Records today releases The Witcher: Season 2 (Soundtrack from the Netflix Original Series), an album of music from the second season of Netflix's epic fantasy series by composer Joseph Trapanese. Available everywhere now, the album features an original score by Trapanese as well as three additional vocal tracks performed by actor Joey Batey, who plays the role of Jaskier in the show and is the voice behind Season 1's chart-topping, viral hit song "Toss A Coin To Your Witcher." The soundtrack follows the massive success of the Season 1 Soundtrack, which has amassed nearly 300 million global album streams since its release. In addition to today's digital release, the album is set to be released in both CD and vinyl formats in 2022, with the CD arriving February 25, 2022 and the vinyl arriving as a 2-LP gatefold set on July 29, 2022.The second season of The Witcher debuts on Netflix today.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO