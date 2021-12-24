Chevrolet's holiday ad is an absolute tear-jerker and viral hit

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. This week, on the 75th anniversary of the release of the classic Christmas film It’s a Wonderful Life, it is hard to imagine an even more sentimental video bringing a unifying holiday spirit to our divided nation. But General Motors has pulled this off with a new message to Americans, in the form of a salute to a classic car that has tremendous symbolic value for a small family as well as for a diverse embracing community. With dreamy, tinted color, compelling acting, and a scene of loss, love, and inspiration, the ad reminds us of our better angels, in the tradition of Frank Capra’s film portrait of holiday resilience from grief through love and community unity. Chevrolet, whose sponsorship brought us the iconic American imagery of Bonanza’s Ponderosa Ranch, now brings us a new back-to-the-future theme.
Comments / 0