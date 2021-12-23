Oklahoma’s next possible cold blast could arrive New Years Day! After a record breaking warm December, this will be quite the change. Right now, there is also a chance of seeing some moisture mixing in, which could result in a chance for some Winter precip somewhere in the state of Oklahoma. We will of course watch this closely as we get nearer to the new year!
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are staying dry to finish out the weekend, but an active weather pattern returns to the mountains into the next work week. Into tonight, clouds will begin to increase across the area. However, we stay dry under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures fall into the upper-40s and lower-50s.
Christmas 2021 was definitely a warm one, but it wasn’t record heat. It was both warm and breezy. It was great weather for trying out a new bike or sports equipment. Today we will cool down slightly, but it will still be very mild for this time of year. A cool front is slowly sinking to the south. High pressure is to our south.
Hello and welcome to another episode of Weather Matters with Matthews. Right now, heavy snowfall coupled with many Winter Weather Advisories are happening out west in the Rockies and other mountainous regions. With piling snowfall and strong winds, avalanches are now likely to happen in the high mountains this time of the year. Planning on traveling to that particular climate? Then be sure to know about avalanche warnings and safety if you intend to go hiking.
