Hello and welcome to another episode of Weather Matters with Matthews. Right now, heavy snowfall coupled with many Winter Weather Advisories are happening out west in the Rockies and other mountainous regions. With piling snowfall and strong winds, avalanches are now likely to happen in the high mountains this time of the year. Planning on traveling to that particular climate? Then be sure to know about avalanche warnings and safety if you intend to go hiking.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO