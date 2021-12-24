ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

Span Moves and the Very Real Risk of a Dislocated Shoulder

By Dr. Julian Saunders
Climbing
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGet access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Shoulder dislocations usually occur without warning, but you are most at risk when your arms are spanning. Miho Nonaka crushes holds on her way to gold at the 2018 World Cup in Switzerland. Q:. A year ago,...

www.climbing.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Culpeper Star Exponent

Autopsy report shows former Channel 8 anchor Lisa Schaffner died from a kidney infection

Lisa Schaffner, the former WRIC–TV news anchor and community advocate, died in August from a kidney infection stemming from a urinary tract infection. An autopsy report by doctors at VCU Health stated she died from an “acute bacterial pyelonephritis with abscess formation” in the right kidney, according to her daughter Danielle Powell, who shared the autopsy with the Richmond Times–Dispatch.Pyelonephritis is a type of urinary tract infection that travels to one or both of the kidneys and can be life-threatening if not treated properly, according to the Mayo Clinic’s website.Symptoms of a kidney infection include fever, nausea, vomiting and abdominal muscle spasm, according to the Cleveland Clinic’s website, which noted that these bacterial infections occur in about three to seven of every 10,000 people in the U.S.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

A Physical Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

A variety of vitamin and mineral deficiencies have been linked to this problem. Headaches and migraines can be a sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Having an unexplained headache once a week or more could be considered a problem. A migraine, meanwhile, is a type of severe headache in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dislocation#Dislocated Shoulder#Hill Sachs
MedicalXpress

Doctors find tooth growing inside a patient's nose

A 38-year-old male patient complaining of difficulty breathing through one of his nostrils for several years was found to have an ectopic tooth growing in his nose. In their paper published in The New England Journal of Medicine physicians Sagar Khanna and Michael Turner describe how the tooth was identified and what they did to fix the problem.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Workouts
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
spring.org.uk

Vitamin B12 Deficiency: A Strange Night-Time Symptom To Know

Vitamin B12 is a critical fuel for the body, helping the body’s nerve and blood cells stay healthy and make DNA. Night sweats can be a surprising symptom of vitamin B12 deficiency, studies have suggested. Night sweats can soak the body, pyjamas and bed clothes. They occur even without...
HEALTH
asapland.com

Types of Blood Pressure

Essential hypertension or primary high blood pressure, essential hypertension or primary high blood pressure is due to causes that are either unknown or idiopathic. It is the most common form of high blood pressure. It occurs when the arteries that carry blood away from the heart cannot relax normally or...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

What is the Treatment for Muscle Weakness?

Treatment of muscle weakness depends on the cause, but there are several treatments available. Most cases can be treated with rest and simple exercises to increase strength. Stretching exercises may also help relieve pain and correct posture problems caused by weak muscles. Severely weakened muscles may require physical therapy or surgery, depending on the severity of the problem. Some people have been helped by electrical stimulation or injections into their painful areas involving nerves in their spine (epidural steroid injection).
FITNESS
Citizen Online

Buchberger: What to expect after total hip replacement, part two

Last month, we provided information on the logistics of having a total hip replacement. We started with the decision to have a total hip replacement and ended at post-operation week two. This month we will discuss what to expect with post-operative outpatient physical therapy. Once you leave the hospital or...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

What are the potential complications of gout?

Gout is a form of inflammatory arthritis. It can occur when high levels of uric acid, a waste product, build up in the blood. This causes swelling and joint pain. Complications of gout include joint damage, kidney damage, and bone loss. This excess uric acid causes needle-shaped crystals to form...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
natureworldnews.com

Cataract Surgery Linked to Natural Decline in Vision as We Get Older

Cataract operations are frequently performed to counteract the gradual decrease in eyesight that occurs as we age. Cataracts are hazy spots that form in the eye's lens as we age, prompting hues to diminish and eyesight to become noticeably dimmer. Eye surgery substitutes this clouded optic with a prosthetic one, restoring vision.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

When is surgery necessary for gout, and what are the options?

Gout is a chronic, inflammatory form of arthritis. A person may experience painful flares, along with periods of remission. Surgery may help reduce pain and other symptoms. Although gout often starts in the big toe, a person may experience the symptoms in almost any joint. Individuals can control symptoms and prevent new flares using a combination of medications and lifestyle changes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
studyfinds.org

Noninvasive brain surgery could treat neurological diseases without a scalpel

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A revolutionary procedure could soon change the way brain surgeons treat patients dealing with debilitating neurological conditions. Researchers from the University of Virginia and Stanford have developed a noninvasive brain surgery that can remove malfunctioning brain circuits without the need for scalpels or damaging healthy cells.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Protein in blood is sign of heart damage after surgery

After being anesthetized and undergoing major surgery, up to one in five patients have increased levels of the protein troponin in their blood. This can be a sign of heart damage. Researchers at Linköping University in Sweden have analyzed data from before and after the operations of 1,300 patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Which tests can diagnose iron deficiency anemia?

Iron is a mineral that the body needs to grow and develop. Iron deficiency anemia occurs when the body does not have enough healthy red blood cells due to a lack of iron in the body. The body uses iron to make important compounds, such as hemoglobin and myoglobin. These...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy