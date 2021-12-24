Tulane, Loyola to require boosters for spring semester

Tulane and Loyola students will now need to receive a booster shot before the spring semester begins. This comes as Omicron cases across the state are raging, with New Orleans and Jefferson Parish seemingly the epicenter of the state’s outbreak.

Loyola will require students be boosted by January 10 th .

Tulane’s policy is that all students and staff must be boosted immediately upon eligibility, and everyone will need to take a COVID test two to three days before the resumption of classes on January 25th. Tulane was the site of a major COVID outbreak a few weeks back.