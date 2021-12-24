ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Tulane, Loyola to require boosters for spring semester

By Matt Doyle
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SMrD9_0dVW1iaR00

Tulane and Loyola students will now need to receive a booster shot before the spring semester begins. This comes as Omicron cases across the state are raging, with New Orleans and Jefferson Parish seemingly the epicenter of the state’s outbreak.

Loyola will require students be boosted by January 10 th .

Tulane’s policy is that all students and staff must be boosted immediately upon eligibility, and everyone will need to take a COVID test two to three days before the resumption of classes on January 25th. Tulane was the site of a major COVID outbreak a few weeks back.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Education
New Orleans, LA
Education
City
New Orleans, LA
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tulane#Booster#Loyola#Omicron#Jefferson Parish#Covid
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy