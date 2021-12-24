Six Flags Qiddiya, New Massive Park Opening in 2023 in Saudi Arabia

I have been lucky enough to go to many cool and interesting places but there is one place that will always stand out to me. It doesn’t stick out because of it’s beauty, which it has some, or because of the nightlife, which it has none. Maybe it is the unique entry into town, via driving through a one way train tunnel. Or, maybe, it is that the weather can be widely different after that 5 minute tunnel drive, which we experienced. That probably plays a role, but I think the fact that the entire town lives under one roof, and everything they need in it, may be the deciding factor. We went to Whittier, Alaska to check out a glacier hike. That hike ended up being a walk through the clouds (more on that later), but driving around the town for a few minutes is what I will remember most. There are a lot of Whittier Alaska interesting facts that I want to share with you as well as what makes it so unique.

