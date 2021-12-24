Six Flags Qiddiya, New Massive Park Opening in 2023 in Saudi Arabia
Six Flags Qiddiya, New Massive Park Opening in 2023 in Saudi Arabia. A new and and expansive Six Flags location is coming soon. Six Flags Qiddiya is scheduled to open in 2023. It promises to be much more than the usual Six Flags that you might have visited. It will be...
As part of the US$50.6 billion (190 billion SAR) transformation of the historic city of Diriyah, located 15-minutes north-west of Riyadh city centre, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA), announced the first 14 of its planned 38 hotel brands that will come to call Diriyah home over the coming years.
Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) announced the award of a SAR 3.75 billion (nearly US$1 billion) contract, to build Six Flags Qiddiya, to Bouygues Bâtiment International (BBI) — a subsidiary of Bouygues Construction — and Saudi Almabani General Contractors, in a joint venture between the two construction companies.
Qiddiya has awarded a contract worth SR3.75 billion ($1 billion) to Bouygues Bâtiment International (BBI) and Saudi Almabani General Contractors to construct Six Flags Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia. After signing the agreement, Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) held a ground breaking ceremony to mark the start of construction on the...
Riyadh, KSA – December 15, 2021 – Hilton (NYSE: HLT) announced today the signing of the latest property from LXR Hotels & Resorts, the company’s collection of independent luxury properties, in Diriyah, Riyadh, KSA. Projected to open by 2026, this captivating boutique resort represents the brand’s introduction to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and will be located within Diriyah, an 11-square kilometre development that is set to redefine luxury living complete with high-end retail offerings, lavish restaurants, residential and administrative buildings, educational institutions, recreational spaces, and galleries and museums.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture has signed a 15-year agreement with an agricultural society to promote coffee production and create a model farm. The discovery of coffee as a drink on lands that form modern-day Saudi Arabia predates the discovery of petroleum and the establishment of...
Are you looking to add a new destination to your list of visited spots on Earth? You might consider looking to the Middle East for new places for that list. Thousands plan vacations in Europe or North America but maybe try a more unique path. Spend your vacation time in a part of the globe less traveled. The Middle East is one of the most ancient and fascinating regions. It will open your mind and heart to ancient history, majestic architecture, and breath-taking landscapes.
