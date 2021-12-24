Justice Department Sues Ophthalmology Practice with 24 Facilities for Discriminating Against Individuals with Disabilities
Phoenix, Arizona - The Justice Department Monday filed a lawsuit against Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center PC (BDP), an optometry and ophthalmology medical provider, for discriminating against patients who, because of their disabilities, need assistance in transferring from their wheelchairs to the surgical table for outpatient eye surgery. BDP operates 24...yumanewsnow.com
