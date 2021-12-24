ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Justice Department Sues Ophthalmology Practice with 24 Facilities for Discriminating Against Individuals with Disabilities

yumanewsnow.com
 1 day ago

Phoenix, Arizona - The Justice Department Monday filed a lawsuit against Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center PC (BDP), an optometry and ophthalmology medical provider, for discriminating against patients who, because of their disabilities, need assistance in transferring from their wheelchairs to the surgical table for outpatient eye surgery. BDP operates 24...

yumanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Paris School District awarded Department of Justice grant

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Paris Union School District 95 announced on Tuesday that it has been awarded a competitive federal grant by the U.S. Department of Justice for preventing school violence. The grant, which totals almost $279,000 over the next three years, will allow the school district to focus on mental health, community collaboration and […]
PARIS, IL
wglt.org

Noted civil rights attorney files discrimination suit against State Farm

A prominent civil rights attorney has filed a discrimination suit against State Farm on behalf of a former employee. Ben Crump has figured in several recent high-profile legal cases. He represented the families of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. Crump also represents Carmen Bolden Day, the mother of Jelani Day.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
securitymagazine.com

Medical associations call for policy protecting healthcare workers

Healthcare workers across Canada are reporting that the opening of COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages five to 11 has sparked increased anger among some people. This change accompanies escalating violence against physicians and nurses globally throughout the pandemic. According to the Canadian Medical Association, preliminary results from the CMA’s 2021...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Disability Discrimination Laws by State

[Bloomberg Law has the legal content and tools you need to stay on top of the dynamic field of labor and employment law.]. This map detailing disability discrimination laws by state saves you time with fast and easy access to state-by-state provisions related to disability protections. There are myriad laws...
LAW
beckershospitalreview.com

CMS urged to reinstate training for nursing home aides

Advocates are urging CMS to reinstate mandatory federal training requirements for nursing aides working directly with nursing home residents, citing safety concerns, Bloomberg Law reported Dec. 10. "We want CMS to rescind the waiver and require that nurse aides working in the facilities be fully trained and certified," Lori Smetanka,...
HEALTH
Fortune

Biden’s vaccine mandate is blocked nationwide by federal judge

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The Biden administration’s mandate for federal contractors’ employees to be vaccinated will be halted nationwide, amid a slew of challenges from states that say the president overstepped his authority in requiring the COVID-19 shots. The...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Ophthalmology#Bdp#The U S District Court#Americans#The Justice Department#Civil Rights Division#Ada
CBS Sacramento

Department Of Justice Awards More Than $125 Million In Grants Under The Stop School Violence Act

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS13) — The Department of Justice announced Thursday that the STOP School Violence Act will provide roughly $126 million in funding to improve school safety. The grants will help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools, support school violence prevention efforts, provide training to school personnel and students, and implement evidence-based threat assessments. “The Justice Department has no greater responsibility than protecting Americans from harm,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “Schools must be safe places to learn, and today’s investment of more than $125 million under the STOP School Violence Act will help ensure that they...
EDUCATION
Hinton News

DHHR To Issue Payment To TANF Recipients

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will issue a one-time payment of $400 to recipients of the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program who were active in the WV WORKS program through the month of December 2021 and are eligible to continue participation in January 2022. This payment will be credited to the recipient’s EBT card or through direct deposit depending on which option was selected by the recipient. Payments will occur around December 28, 2021. DHHR received the TANF Emergency Assistance funds as part of the COVID-19 pandemic response. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) provides a wide range of necessary and life-saving services to many West Virginia residents. DHHR is comprised of the Bureau for Behavioral Health; Bureau for Child Support Enforcement; Bureau for Family Assistance; Bureau for Medical Services; Bureau for Public Health; Bureau for Social Services; Office of Inspector General; and West Virginia Children’s Health Insurance Program (WV CHIP). For more information, visit dhhr.wv.gov or call the DHHR at 304-558-0684. The post DHHR To Issue Payment To TANF Recipients appeared first on The Hinton News.
HEALTH
Newport News-Times

Samaritan sues new facility contractor for $26 million

NEWPORT — Samaritan’s Newport hospital has sued the architect and contractor behind its less than two-year-old facility over defective flooring first noticed before construction was completed, and which it says must be almost completely replaced. By contract, the claim will be mediated by a Portland arbitration firm. Remodeling...
NEWPORT, OR
Psychiatric Times

Greater Impact on Female Physicians During COVID-19

Study finds a clear gender divide in work-life conflicts and career challenges. According to a new study, the COVID-19 pandemic may be harming the mental health and career prospects of female physicians, especially those with children and physician spouses. The study, published in JAMA Network Open, looked at gender differences...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Baltimore Sun

Multiple opioid overdose incidents in Carroll County concerns health department

The Carroll County Health Department alerted the community this week about multiple suspected opioid overdose incidents in the county. “The opioid overdose rates have continued to rise over the past several years and we are accounting this to the drug fentanyl finding its way into the state and then the county,” said Cathy Baker, local behavioral health authority at the Carroll County Health ...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
The Independent

Chief medical officer urges reduced contacts as Covid cases soar

The chief medical officer has urged people to reduce their contacts as Covid-19 cases soar.Dr Tony Holohan was speaking as Ireland recorded a new record high number of daily cases on Christmas Day.A further 13,765 cases of the virus were notified on Saturday, up from 11,182 cases announced on Friday.The Department of Health said “large volumes” of case numbers are anticipated over the coming period.Approximately 83% of reported cases are believed to be the Omicron variant.Keep protecting yourself and others from COVID-19. Take steps to reduce your risk. #ForUsAll | #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/G2zAAxIymx— HSE Ireland (@HSELive) December 24, 2021Dr Holohan...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy