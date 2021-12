CALL TODAY to see this cute, ready to move in, manufactured home nestled in the hills of Hampshire County, West Virginia. This home is a dream for anyone who enjoys all 4 seasons, nature and all a retreat in the woods can offer. You can take in the peace and quiet from your deck or if you are an avid hunter, take a short walk up the road to the Short Mountain Wildlife Management Area - almost 8,000 acres of public hunting. This property boasts of over 3 acres, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a spacious living room, eat-in kitchen and walk-in pantry. The refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer, dryer and the furnishings convey! Call today and become a Mountaineer!

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO