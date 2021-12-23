ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former WebMD Editor Kristy Hammam Dies

By Brenda Goodman, MA
WebMD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDec. 24, 2021 -- Kristy Hammam, WebMD’s former editor-in-chief and senior vice president, has died of breast cancer. She was 50 years old. Kristy resigned from a 22-year career at WebMD in June 2021, after losing much of her eyesight as a result of treatments in her fight against triple-negative breast...

www.webmd.com

Comments / 53

Anne Sonoga
2d ago

Would be nice if they said which woman in the photo she was… sad loss for many folks

Reply(11)
14
Patricia Williams
2d ago

Bless you for all your accomplishments and what u gave to others WebMD 🙏

Reply
15
david
2d ago

I have been CA free x15 years. It is a disease of unpredictable showings and how it will affect us. We need to keep up the fight to save humanity.

Reply(1)
2
