Man Who Allegedly Stole Rhea Ripley’s Title Belt Tried To Sell It On Facebook

Taking to the Reddit forum 'Ins*ne People Facebook,' a subreddit dedicated to sharing the wild and unbelievable things Facebook users share online, user Curtmandu posted a screenshot from their local steakhouse's page. Reportedly, one customer had a terrible experience at the restaurant because her male waiter had nail polish on. The customer claimed she would not return to Dakota's Steakhouse if the waiters continued to wear nail polish. However, the owner of the restaurant put their foot down and asserted that they supported their staff regardless of their background. The Reddit post has gone viral since it was first posted, receiving more than 25,000 upvotes, Bored Panda reports.

SOCIETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO