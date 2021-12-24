ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Man Who Allegedly Stole Rhea Ripley’s Title Belt Tried To Sell It On Facebook

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe reported back in October here on eWn that Rhea Ripley had lost her luggage while traveling to a WWE live event in El Paso, TX. The luggage contained her replica...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhea Ripley
Upworthy

Homophobic customer insults queer server, restaurant owner shuts her down

Taking to the Reddit forum 'Ins*ne People Facebook,' a subreddit dedicated to sharing the wild and unbelievable things Facebook users share online, user Curtmandu posted a screenshot from their local steakhouse's page. Reportedly, one customer had a terrible experience at the restaurant because her male waiter had nail polish on. The customer claimed she would not return to Dakota's Steakhouse if the waiters continued to wear nail polish. However, the owner of the restaurant put their foot down and asserted that they supported their staff regardless of their background. The Reddit post has gone viral since it was first posted, receiving more than 25,000 upvotes, Bored Panda reports.
SOCIETY
Kokomo Perspective

Dog Takes Himself To Shelter To Get Rescued | The Dodo

This dog took himself to the shelter to get rescued ❤️. To help Takis save more dogs, you can support the Takis Shelter: thedo.do/takis. Follow him on Facebook for updates: thedo.do/takisshelter. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter:...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Beltfandan
Miami Herald

Pro wrestler uses iron spike to stab referee in head, ‘horrifying’ Texas video shows

A pro wrestler has been banned from his league after stabbing a referee and causing his hospitalization during a Texas event. The stunt occurred Saturday, Dec. 11 at the “Christmas Star Wars” event in Irving put on by World Class Pro Wrestling. Lando Deltoro, a referee in a match that featured performer Devon Nicholson, was paid $75 and was supposed to be hit with a spike by Nicholson when the match concluded, the referee told The Daily Beast.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Tracey Folly

His wife didn't know he was cheating until she received a speed camera ticket in the mail

The government addressed the traffic ticket to his wife, but she didn't recognize the woman behind the wheel of her husband's leased company car. There's a story out of Germany that's raising a lot of eyebrows today. A man was cheating on his wife, and his wife did not know about the affair. Then his wife received a speed camera traffic ticket in the mail, and the photo that was included with the ticket revealed her husband's infidelity.
Good News Network

English Teenager Discovers Hoard of 3,300 Year-Old Axes and Becomes Metal Detecting Celebrity

A rising star among the UK’s passionate “detectorist” community has found a buried hoard of 65 objects, many of which are bronze axes. It’s being called a once-in-a-lifetime find, one which had to be handled by archeologists, and which is now undergoing the British government’s Treasure Review to determine if the nation will purchase the artifacts.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy