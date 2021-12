If you aren’t using a VPN right now, you need to. Not only does it protect all your online activity, like banking, personal data, and confidential work, but it opens you up to unrestricted internet with region-free streaming. There’s never been a better time to grab your own VPN, either, as right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to FastestVPN for 10 devices for just $24.99.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO