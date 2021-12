Niantic Labs has announced that the Pokemon GO Tour event will return to the game and feature the Johto region. The announcement was made through the verified Pokemon GO Twitter account on Tuesday, Dec. 7. As expected, since the last Pokemon GO Tour focused on the first generation in the Kanto region, this second Tour will put the spotlight on the second generation in the Johto region. This time, like Kanto, trainers will be able to choose between two versions of the same experience that correspond to different versions of the original games.

