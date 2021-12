If you’ve used up most of your budget in upgrading your CPU, you should take advantage of today’s discounts to purchase a monitor that will give justice to your computer’s increased processing power. It’s Green Monday, one of the busiest shopping days in the retail industry, so there are a lot more monitor deals to choose from. If you’re having trouble deciding, you might want to go with the 27-inch Dell SE2722H, which is available from Dell for just $190, down $60 from its original price of $250.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO