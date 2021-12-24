Tracking the ghost of Christmas past: An eminent Island historian took a look back

Don’t try to argue with me. I know about Halloween, and I know about All Saints’ Day, All Souls’ Day and Día de los Muertos, all of which are great. But telling ghost stories in the winter is an old, old tradition that goes way back to the days long before “A Christmas Carol” came out in 1843, possibly because it gets dark so early and people figured they might as well roll with it.

