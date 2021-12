You would think that the holidays are a joyous time for everyone. However, they can lead to stress, loneliness, and depression. Due to the pandemic, there has been a much-unexpected loss of life with family members. Likewise, not from the pandemic, but loss from the past. Traditions just don’t feel the same and become difficult times for many people. But what’s most important is to enjoy the holidays. The holidays don’t have to be special, but you can make them meaningful for yourself or someone else.

