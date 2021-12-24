ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ben Aiken, MD

KevinMD.com
 2 days ago

Two decades ago, high deductible health plans barely existed. Today, more than half of the...

www.kevinmd.com

securitymagazine.com

Medical associations call for policy protecting healthcare workers

Healthcare workers across Canada are reporting that the opening of COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages five to 11 has sparked increased anger among some people. This change accompanies escalating violence against physicians and nurses globally throughout the pandemic. According to the Canadian Medical Association, preliminary results from the CMA’s 2021...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

Emergency Doctors Sue KKR-Owned Healthcare Company

An emergency medicine physicians group has filed a lawsuit against Envision Healthcare, which belongs to private equity firm KKR (KKR) - Get KKR & Co. Inc. Report, charging that it violated state law by taking over emergency department operations at Placentia Linda Hospital in California. The American Academy of Emergency...
ECONOMY
Innovate Long Island

Healthcare at a crossroads as nursing shortage grows

Nurses have never been in higher demand: In the midst of a worldwide pandemic, hospitals, nursing homes, home-care agencies, outpatient facilities and nursing schools are all scrambling for talent. With the median age of RNs reaching 52 in 2020, retirements have been a big contributor to the nursing shortage. By...
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS Minnesota

Hospitals Continue To Grapple With Surge In Patients And Worry About Omicron

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health care workers continue to treat an influx of patients in Minnesota hospitals that’s overwhelming the health care system, with more than 1,400 having COVID and thousands more seeking other care. “There have been no breaks with how busy it’s been,” said emergency medicine Dr. Andrea Rowland-Fisher, who works at Hennepin County Medical Center. State data show there are just 21 ICU beds available statewide; 55 hospitals have not a single ICU bed available. The capacity crisis is impacting doctors’ and nurses’ ability to care for people who need it, doctors say. On Thanksgiving, U.S. Department of Defense medical teams began...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
KevinMD.com

Vincent Roddy, MD

As an emergency department medical director and physician, a busy emergency department can be a thing of beauty to me. We work hard to set up systems that will provide the care our patients need. Despite our best efforts, almost daily, variables occur that throw the system into chaos and lead to inefficiency. The COVID-19 pandemic unveiled and exacerbated many challenges that affect our ability to provide the …
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study: Spike in hospitals suing patients over unpaid medical bills

A study by researchers at Yale and Stanford universities reveals a significant increase in lawsuits over unpaid hospital bills in Wisconsin, providing further evidence of the financial hardship that the U.S. health care system is causing patients. The study, published Dec. 6 in the journal Health Affairs, found that lawsuits...
HEALTH SERVICES
studyfinds.org

Doctors becoming overwhelmed by constant visits from ‘frequent attenders’

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom — Is there such a thing as going to the doctor too much? A new study finds family doctors are being overwhelmed by “frequent attenders” who visit their practices five times more often than other patients. Researchers from the University of Manchester say these...
HEALTH
cancerhealth.com

Hospice Versus Palliative Care: Is There a Difference?

The month of November is designated as National Hospice and Palliative Care Month. While the terms are often used interchangeably, it is important for patients and their caregivers to understand the difference and realize the value of these services in the care journey. Palliative care is offered to those suffering...
HEALTH SERVICES
Sandusky Register

'Our hospitals need our help now'

Ohio hospitals remain full of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients, and the facilities are “literally pleading” with members of their communities to take steps to prevent the crisis from getting worse, says the director of the Ohio Department of Health. “Our hospitals need our help now,” Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said...
HEALTH SERVICES

