Ben Aiken, MD

Healthcare workers across Canada are reporting that the opening of COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages five to 11 has sparked increased anger among some people. This change accompanies escalating violence against physicians and nurses globally throughout the pandemic. According to the Canadian Medical Association, preliminary results from the CMA’s 2021...
Our healthcare workers are still feeling the pinch from the COVID-19 pandemic. There doesn’t seem to be a true end in sight for our healthcare workforce, with one concerning variant seemingly moving out of the headlines, and another quickly picking up speed. As a result, some healthcare workers – primarily...
An emergency medicine physicians group has filed a lawsuit against Envision Healthcare, which belongs to private equity firm KKR (KKR) - Get KKR & Co. Inc. Report, charging that it violated state law by taking over emergency department operations at Placentia Linda Hospital in California. The American Academy of Emergency...
More than 1,500 Marylanders are now hospitalized with COVID-19. It’s causing a major strain on hospitals that are trying to their best to keep up by limiting or delaying elective surgeries, or shifting staff from non-essential duties.
Nurses have never been in higher demand: In the midst of a worldwide pandemic, hospitals, nursing homes, home-care agencies, outpatient facilities and nursing schools are all scrambling for talent. With the median age of RNs reaching 52 in 2020, retirements have been a big contributor to the nursing shortage. By...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health care workers continue to treat an influx of patients in Minnesota hospitals that’s overwhelming the health care system, with more than 1,400 having COVID and thousands more seeking other care.
“There have been no breaks with how busy it’s been,” said emergency medicine Dr. Andrea Rowland-Fisher, who works at Hennepin County Medical Center.
State data show there are just 21 ICU beds available statewide; 55 hospitals have not a single ICU bed available.
The capacity crisis is impacting doctors’ and nurses’ ability to care for people who need it, doctors say. On Thanksgiving, U.S. Department of Defense medical teams began...
A new opinion piece published online in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society provides an exhaustive examination of the ethics of using hospital resources on unvaccinated-by-choice COVID-19 pneumonia patients, versus patients with other serious illnesses whose diseases are not progressing as quickly. In "Caring for the Unvaccinated," William F....
As an emergency department medical director and physician, a busy emergency department can be a thing of beauty to me. We work hard to set up systems that will provide the care our patients need. Despite our best efforts, almost daily, variables occur that throw the system into chaos and lead to inefficiency. The COVID-19 pandemic unveiled and exacerbated many challenges that affect our ability to provide the …
A study by researchers at Yale and Stanford universities reveals a significant increase in lawsuits over unpaid hospital bills in Wisconsin, providing further evidence of the financial hardship that the U.S. health care system is causing patients. The study, published Dec. 6 in the journal Health Affairs, found that lawsuits...
At least 18 people hospitalized at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center have tested positive for COVID-19 and potentially caught the disease from a sick staff member who continued to work for several days, according to an internal memo shared with the Sun-Times. At least one of the patients has...
As you know, the COVID-19 tests are supposed to be free of cost for all American citizens but despite this expectation, many are now claiming to have received some hefty bills for this medical service. That’s right! According to the reports, some individuals have been billed for hundreds, if not...
MANCHESTER, United Kingdom — Is there such a thing as going to the doctor too much? A new study finds family doctors are being overwhelmed by “frequent attenders” who visit their practices five times more often than other patients. Researchers from the University of Manchester say these...
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An Elliot Hospital intensive care physician said Wednesday the COVID-19 situation in her hospital is worse now than it ever has been. Hospital officials report the intensive care unit typically has 14 beds. The surge this week is up to 26 ICU patients, and most are battling COVID-19.
The month of November is designated as National Hospice and Palliative Care Month. While the terms are often used interchangeably, it is important for patients and their caregivers to understand the difference and realize the value of these services in the care journey. Palliative care is offered to those suffering...
Ohio hospitals remain full of unvaccinated COVID-19 patients, and the facilities are “literally pleading” with members of their communities to take steps to prevent the crisis from getting worse, says the director of the Ohio Department of Health. “Our hospitals need our help now,” Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said...
