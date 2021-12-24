Ben Aiken, MD

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health care workers continue to treat an influx of patients in Minnesota hospitals that’s overwhelming the health care system, with more than 1,400 having COVID and thousands more seeking other care. “There have been no breaks with how busy it’s been,” said emergency medicine Dr. Andrea Rowland-Fisher, who works at Hennepin County Medical Center. State data show there are just 21 ICU beds available statewide; 55 hospitals have not a single ICU bed available. The capacity crisis is impacting doctors’ and nurses’ ability to care for people who need it, doctors say. On Thanksgiving, U.S. Department of Defense medical teams began...

