ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jets’ Hellebuyck Calls NHL’s Decision to Break Early “Overkill”

By Old Prof
nhltradetalk.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Winnipeg Jets’ goalie Connor Hellebuyck is frustrated at the league. He expressed that frustration last Tuesday after the NHL decided to go into its Christmas holiday break early. Everyone Sees the Problem; But What’s the Solution?. It’s obvious there’s a problem for all professional sports leagues....

nhltradetalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
letsgobruins.net

Another Bruins' Forward Has Requested A Trade, Takes Shots At Management.

Another Boston Bruins' forward has requested a trade. After forward and fellow 2015 1st round pick Jake DeBrusk requested a trade a couple of weeks ago, Zach Senyshyn has done the same. Bruins' reporter Mark Divver first reported the news and spoke to Senyshyn about the trade request. “I want...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins-Penguins Dec. 27 Game Postponed As NHL Pushes Return To Ice Back One Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Another Bruins game has been postponed. The NHL announced it is delaying a return to games by a day after games were originally to resume on Monday. The Bruins were set to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, but that game has now been postponed. The league paused on Wednesday due to an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Friday’s announcement marks the fifth game the Bruins have had postponed. Here’s the full statement from the NHL: “The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28. The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.”
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor Hellebuyck
Person
Morgan Rielly
Yardbarker

NHL pushes back return date from leaguewide shutdown to Dec. 28

Less than a week after announcing a shutdown due to a COVID-19 breakout, the National Hockey League says it's delaying the return to action. "The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the league an adequate opportunity to analyze leaguewide testing result and to assess clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day," the NHL wrote in a statement. "It is expected that the league will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of the day Sunday."
NHL
markerzone.com

FORMER FLYERS, CANUCKS COACH PASSES AWAY

Some sad news to report from the hockey world on Thursday as former Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks head coach Bob McCammon has passed away at the ago of 80 according to Squire Barnes of Global BC. Prior to coaching, McCammon spent eleven seasons playing for Port Huron in the...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Hockey#The Jets#Asymtomatic Omicron#The Toronto Maple Leafs#Toronto Star Sports
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Rangers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Ken Holland spoke about the Edmonton Oilers’ depleted roster and the status of goaltender Mike Smith. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs continue to get hit hard by the COVID protocols. Zach Senyshyn of the Boston Bruins has asked for a trade and four NHL scouts examined what the New York Rangers might be looking for prior to the NHL trade deadline.
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

NHL Quick Hits: Gretzky, Ovechkin, Rask, Neely & Sanderson

With the NHL shut down for Christmas break, I thought I’d take a wider look at the entire NHL to gather some of the key news from around the league. In this post, I’ll take a look at the great Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goal-scoring record and the player who’s making an assault on that record – Alex Ovechkin. Few thought that all-time goal-scoring record would change hands. However, there’s more than a chance now it could happen.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NFL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

McAvoy, Pastrnak Disappointed They Won’t Be Taking Part In 2022 Winter Olympics

BOSTON (CBS) — Charlie McAvoy was looking forward to having his first Olympic experience in Beijing in February. That will no longer happen though, as the NHL has pulled out of the 2022 Winter Olympics because COVID-19 is causing some major headaches up and down the league. With NHL postponements up to 50 because of COVID-19 wreaking havoc on a number of rosters, that Olympic break is now going to be used to reschedule games. The decision to back out of the Olympics has left those who were set to represent their country pretty disappointed. You can put McAvoy in that camp,...
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

More than Half of Maple Leafs Roster Is Under NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

The entire NHL has been hit hard by COVID-19. However, the Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit even harder. The question remains whether, after Christmas and the break the teams are taking, more Maple Leafs’ games will need to be postponed. Really, when Maple Leafs’ fans assess the situation, how can the league not be headed in that direction?
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

NHL Extends Holiday Pause, 14 Games Postponed

The NHL announced via a tweet on Friday that the holiday pause that was scheduled to end on December 27th will be extended and 14 NHL games postponed. All games scheduled to take place on Monday, December 27 are being moved in order to provide for adequate COVID-19 testing results. There are still too many players from most of these teams unable to ice a full roster.
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Oilers May Have to Make Tough Decision Regarding Philip Broberg Trade

According to Allan Mithcle of The Athletic, if the Edmonton Oilers intend to make an impact trade at some point before the March 21st NHL trade deadline, the team will likely have to decide if they are willing to trade Philip Broberg. The defense prospect is viewed as a future NHL regular with a high ceiling, but it’s believed he’ll be the ask from another team if a deal is to be made.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy