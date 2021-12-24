ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Brook, IL

Oakbrook Center mall reopens Friday as police search for gunman after 4 injured in shooting; 2 in custody

By Erik Runge, Jewell Hillery, Mike Lowe
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ie25_0dVVcQrs00

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Oakbrook Center mall reopened Friday with increased police presence as officials continue to search for a suspect after four people were shot during a shootout Thursday .

Police responded to the mall just before 5:45 p.m. on the report of shots fired. The shootout happened outside of Nordstrom’s near a corridor by Ann Taylor.

Three women, two in their 40s and one in their 20s, were struck by gunfire during a shootout between two men. Each of the women were shot once and suffered non life-threatening injuries.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27PoGl_0dVVcQrs00
    Oak Brook Mall was placed under a lockdown after calls of shots fired, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Oak Brook, Ill. A shooting at the suburban Chicago mall full of Christmas shoppers left several people injured Thursday, police said. The incident at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook began with two males involved in a shootout in a corridor around 5:45 p.m., police Chief James Kruger said. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PkNX2_0dVVcQrs00
    Oak Brook Mall was placed under a lockdown after calls of shots fired, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Oak Brook, Ill. A shooting at the suburban Chicago mall full of Christmas shoppers left several people injured Thursday, police said. The incident at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook began with two males involved in a shootout in a corridor around 5:45 p.m., police Chief James Kruger said. (Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Police said during a news conference that one of the suspects, who is believed to be one of two shooters, was also shot. He was taken into custody after undergoing surgery.

Another man involved, who is not being considered a shooter, is also in custody.

Police looking for gunman after 3 women, suspect shot at Oakbrook Center

Police are currently looking for a third suspect with shoulder length locs and was wearing a “blue puffy coat” with a white symbol on the back of the jacket. Police believe the man, who is in his 20s, was the second shooter. SWAT team members were going from store to store, looking for the him and to evacuate shoppers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04OSA5_0dVVcQrs00
Surveillance footage of second shooter

As of 11 p.m. Thursday, mass evacuations began after police said they no longer believed the gunman was at the mall. Authorities did set up a reunification site for families at the Marriott nearby following the shooting.

Police said one of the suspect’s vehicles was recovered at the scene via a license plate reader.

WATCH: Witnesses share what they saw, heard during mall shooting :

WATCH: Security expert Matt Doherty, Workforce Risk Management managing director with, explains what the process was for officers, customers during mall shooting

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

East Peoria man dies after falling from a ‘significant height’ at Caterpillar Mapleton plant Thursday morning

MAPLETON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 50-year-old East Peoria man has been pronounced dead after falling from a “significant height” at the Caterpillar Mapleton Foundry, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the man as Scott W. Adams. He said Adams was pronounced dead at the plant at 11:02 Thursday […]
EAST PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Oak Brook, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Brook, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Oakbrook Center#Police#Nordstrom#Chicago Sun Times#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN Radio

House of former Va. Gov. Chuck Robb catches fire late Tuesday

MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — A house belonging to former Governor and Senator of Virginia Chuck Robb caught fire late Tuesday night. The fire started on the first floor of the home according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue (FCFRD), before spreading to the second floor of the large home. There were two people inside, and […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WGN Radio

Amazon workers at 2 Chicago area facilities walk off job

CHICAGO — Amazon workers at two Chicago area facilities walked off the job to demand better working conditions. The walkouts began early Wednesday morning at the facilities in Cicero and Gage Park. It is the first ever multi-site work stoppage at Amazon in the US. Workers delivered a petition to Amazon management asking for increased staff and […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy