Los Angeles, CA

The 10 Most Inspiring Stories of 2021

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past year brought with it a number of groundbreaking projects, from a 40-unit prefab tiny...

dwell.com

The 10 Most Colorful Homes of 2021

As people continue to spend more time at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are reexamining how we live—some starting with the research-backed knowledge that color can play an important role in impacting behaviors and emotions. The below projects demonstrate how infusing a space with bold splashes of color can add some much-needed playfulness to the interior atmosphere.
INTERIOR DESIGN
KEYC

Wounded veteran shares inspiring story in new book

ELYSIAN, Minn. (KEYC) - A wounded veteran opened up about his story of hope and resiliency. Jack Zimmerman was newly engaged to his wife, Megan, when he enlisted in the Army in 2009. “It wasn’t more than a few, short months later that I found myself deployed to Afghanistan,” he...
ELYSIAN, MN
dwell.com

Two Prefab Prisms Form an A-Frame Retreat in the Chilean Wilderness

Getting to architect Smiljan Radić’s Casa Prisma is no easy feat. A flight from Santiago to the southern Chilean city of Temuco is followed by an hour-and-a-half car ride through small towns of rustic wooden buildings. Join Dwell+ to Continue. Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already...
LIFESTYLE
Village Voice

Alex Meurer’s Inspiring Story Proves That Failure Is an Inevitable Part of Success

Winners never take failure as a setback but as a lesson. Those who choose to stand up even after hitting rock bottom are the ones who truly bounce back higher. The story of Alex Meurer’s success as a crypto trader is one such example. With no background in trading or a guide to help him navigate the marketplace, Alex single-handedly scaled up his career and is now helping millions to walk his path.
MARKETS
inregister.com

The most-viewed inRegister home interiors stories of 2021

Daydreaming of homes near and far is a guilty pleasure of ours. Constantly sending links with captions like “But look at this bathroom!” and “Are you kidding me with this kitchen?” occupies a good chunk of our time. And with the end of the year so near, we’re reminiscing on inRegister’s interior design stories from the past 12 months.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Eater

The Most Read Eater San Diego Stories of 2021

As we close out the year in Eater, we reflect on how 2021 began, with California’s stay-at-home order lifting and San Diego restaurants finally able to restart outdoor dining. March 2021 marked the return of indoor dining at a limited capacity and by June, California was heading towards a full reopening. With 2022 approaching, the local restaurant industry is still dealing with the difficult state of dining during this ongoing pandemic and slowly settling into a new normal.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Rescue dog 'sadly' returns to kennels after home offered

A dog weighing 9st 4lb (60kg) who has struggled to find a home for almost two years has been returned to the kennels. The two-year-old mastiff was found a home last month, but RSPCA Cornwall said "sadly it didn't work out". Basher was rescued as a stray puppy in January...
PETS
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous State For COVID-19

The COVID-19 virus has started another wave of infections in America–the fourth by most measures. It has been triggered, primarily,by the new Omicron variant, which currently accounts for three-quarters of the new cases in the U.S. Its spread outside this country has been extraordinary, overwhelming the U.K. accounting for a remarkable surge in London. The […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
yankodesign.com

Top 10 Tiny Homes of 2021

It’s my favorite time of the year – when I get to explore and dive into the best tiny homes we’ve seen in the entire year! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in 2021! From an original tiny home in the countryside that is the ultimate freedom from the city to a bilevel tiny cabin that comes with a 100-square-foot floor plan – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
HOME & GARDEN
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Star Leaves Studio Amid COVID-19 Surge

Ginger Zee is taking precautions amid the latest surge in COVID cases with the omicron variant. The Good Morning America meteorologist announced Tuesday that she would be working outside of the studio for a while after the concerning uptick of cases in New York City especially. "Back out of the...
TV & VIDEOS
Apartment Therapy

This Shipping Container House Celebrates Materials That Are Typically Concealed

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Rob DePiazza, owner of Screen Arts, daughter Gisella DePiazza, and Bruno, 11-year-old Rat Terrier. Location: St. Augustine South, a mature subdivision located south of St. Augustine, Florida, the nation’s oldest city...
LIFESTYLE

