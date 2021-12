There was a time when the Christmas number one spot on the UK Chart was sacred. It was a spot fought over by music heavyweights – titans of the industry battling for the most famous number one of the year as a nice little title to say they’ve achieved. Getting to Christmas number one has been achieved by the biggest artists in the world, with the title holding alumni including the likes of Queen, The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Pet Shop Boys, Michael Jackson, Spice Girls and MOST importantly: Girls Aloud. Today, and for the last three years, the achievement has been strangled in a chokehold grip by a sausage roll guzzling, 34-year-old YouTuber from Nottingham known as, ahem, LadBaby. And I’m sorry. I know it’s for a charity, but as LadBaby campaigns for what will be a record-breaking fourth Christmas number one in a row, it’s high time for the sausage fiend to leave the top spot well enough alone.

