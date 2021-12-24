ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julesburg, CO

Santa Has His List and Checked It Twice

By Vickie Sandlin
julesburgadvocate.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a press release from the North Pole to the Julesburg Advocate Friday morning, Santa and his reindeer-powered sleigh has passed all Federal Aviation Administration safety inspections and will be ready to fly across the eastern Colorado and western Nebraska skies with no trouble tonight. Unlike many Christmases of...

www.julesburgadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Alpena News

Santa!!!

Santa Claus visited Alpena on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, riding around town waving from the top of an Alpena City Fire truck decorated with multi-colored Christmas lights. In the photo, Juliana and Brielle. Avery watch and wave as Santa approaches on 3rd Avenue across from the high school. Remind...
ALPENA, MI
Frederick News-Post

Santa's Farm Fest

A winter weekend at the farm with Santa! Visit with and feed the animals, take pictures with Santa, enjoy delicious treats in the heated stables and enjoy a free festive hayride around the farm. We also have a real Elsa in our Frozen-themed snow globe (and a blow-up Olaf!). After...
Press-Republican

Santa has his plans set for Christmas Eve

With COVID still creating havoc with life as we knew it, there was a strong possibility that Santa wouldn’t be able to deliver on Christmas Eve. In early December I spoke with Santa on zoom to see if he planned to make his rounds this year with so many border restrictions, new variants of COVID, and all the required protocols necessary to travel anywhere let alone all around the world.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Julesburg, CO
State
Colorado State
Itemlive.com

Santa has his work cut out for him

Doesn’t Santa have the best job on the planet? Traveling the world, bestowing joy and memories on children and adults alike, and eating cookies all holiday season long.  That is The post Santa has his work cut out for him appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
Sentinel & Enterprise

Making a list? Checking it twice? Tips for out-of-practice gift givers

It has been two years since the holidays felt “normal,” and you’re determined to make them special. You spend hours combing through your go-to department store, dodging Santa Clauses and unruly crowds to find the right gift. You open and close a dozen browser windows before adding that perfect item to your basket, sending a prayer to the internet gods that it arrives on time. Then, the moment comes to hand over the carefully selected present, tastefully wrapped. But instead of squeals of joy, you’re met with an anticlimactic “Thank you.”
RETAIL
sonomacountygazette.com

Compassion is on Santa’s List for downtown Santa Rosa in 2021

You did it! You got through Halloween and Thanksgiving, now we’re onto the big deal - Christmastime. Here’s hoping that you’ve been able to get those presents wrapped early, and your guest list sorted for nearby hotel recommendations (or new towels if you’re the one hosting.)
SANTA ROSA, CA
FOX40

Where’s Santa Claus? Check his live location with NORAD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — We’re tracking Santa Claus on Christmas Eve as he flies around the world to deliver presents, while following COVID safety precautions! If you look closely, Santa’s flying with a face covering. By 9:15 p.m. PST on Friday, he had already dropped off over 6 billion presents. How does NORAD track Santa? […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Ryan
cheektowagabee.com

SANTA’S ON HIS WAY

Santa came early making a surprise visit to Cleveland Hill Elementary on Monday Morning. He sat in the halls waving to students as they passed by. Above, students from Ms. Jones and Ms. Merrill’s class posed with Santa. After the group photo, Santa distributed candy canes to the students.
KTLA

NORAD tracks Santa live on Christmas Eve; how to watch

Santa Claus is coming to town — and you can find out when he’ll be traveling to your area this Christmas Eve and watch him live, thanks as always to the North American Aerospace Defense Command. NORAD’s Santa Tracker allows children (and adults) to follow Saint Nick as he delivers presents around the world and […]
POLITICS
WDEA AM 1370

Santa’s Naughty or Nice List

With Christmas just days away, the anticipation is high! Here's something fun to do with your children, or if you are like me, just as a good check-up where you are on Santa's Naughty or Nice List!. All you have to do is type your name in HERE and the...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Morning#Christmas Elf#Christmas Dinner#White Christmas#Rc Car#Jameson Whipple Truck#Tucker Michel Church#God Lego#Rayna Anchondo Blue Watch
Newberry Observer

Little Mountain celebrates Christmas

This little boy writes a letter to Santa. Children play in the “snow” during the event. Mailing her letter to Santa. LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The Town of Little Mountain recently held a Christmas celebration with lots of fun and community involvement to help get into the holiday spirit.
LITTLE MOUNTAIN, SC
KCEN TV NBC 6

Where is Santa? Check the NORAD Santa Tracker.

NORTH POLE, Alaska — Where is Santa? On December 24, a special team at NORAD will track the man in red on his around-the-world flight. According to NORAD, it all starts with the NORAD radar system called the North Warning System. This powerful radar system has 47 installations strung across Canada's North and Alaska. NORAD makes a point of checking the radar closely for indications of Santa Claus leaving the North Pole every holiday season. The moment our radar tells them that Santa has lifted off, they begin to use the same satellites used in providing air warning of possible missile launches aimed at North America.
POLITICS
Newnan Times-Herald

Santa and his friends come to town

For the first time in two years, and a few days after its originally scheduled date, the Newnan Christmas Parade went off in front of a gigantic crowd that lined the streets of downtown Newnan. The parade, which took about an hour to get through the Newnan Court Square, was,...
NEWNAN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Christmas
Review

RUN, RUN RUDOLPH?

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer had Sunday afternoon off, so Santa Claus gets his pageant wave down while parked in front of the Liverpool Township Police Department, where Police Chief Jayson Jackson provided escort, towing Santa and sleigh around to welcome the holiday season. (Photo by Stephanie Ujhelyi)
LIVERPOOL F.C.
goodhousekeeping.com

Can You Find Santa's Missing Hat in the Christmas Wrapping Paper?

Another day in December, another seek-and-find puzzle to get you in the holiday spirit, and this brainteaser is, hands down, one of the most difficult puzzles you've ever seen. With Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa just around the corner, holidaycottages.co.uk is prompting brainteaser-lovers everywhere to find Santa's missing hat in this holiday wrapping paper that's covered in winter fun.
localsyr.com

FASNY wants you to make a holiday safety list and check it twice

(WSYR-TV) — Despite the currently warm temperatures, the winter season brings snow, cold, and according to the Fireman’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY), house fires. The holiday season helps spark fires during the holiday months thanks to winter storms, heating systems, holiday decorations and candles,...
POLITICS
Morning Journal

CHRISTMAS ON THE HILL

Over 1,000 families participated in the East Liverpool City Schools’ second Christmas On The Hill event December 11. It started in 2020 due to the city’s lack of a Christmas parade. Held at the East Liverpool campus of ELJS, ELHS and North Elementary, the reverse parade route included stops from ELHSAA, Hall of Fame, Westgate Middle School, LaCroft Elementary, treasurer’s office, special education and the North Elementary School in addition to the East Liverpool Junior/Senior High School. Every district building participated including the fan favorite of a school bus all decked out in a Polar Express theme while bus drivers handed out bells. The East Liverpool band and choir members played holiday music. Many student and staff decorated trees scattered throughout the reverse parade site. An angel donation tree was available to accept donations of non-perishable foods, gloves, hats, scarves and money benefiting the East Liverpool Salvation Army. The Fellowship of Christian Athletes created the Christmas manger scene. Mr. and Mrs. Claus were hand waving to cars. Teachers Lisa Ensinger and Michele Davis and students oversaw a mailbox on the drive-thru route, where children could drop off their letters for Santa. Children will receive a reply from Santa if return address was included. Career Tech students created ornaments and wooden cut-outs out representing each of 13 offerings. These Potter elves were critical in setup leading to the day’s festivities. Submitted photo.
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy