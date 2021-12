Horticulture is changing rapidly due to developments in the field of robotics, automation, and data-driven cultivation. Talent is needed for individual companies to grow along, and it takes a lot more than green fingers. It’s also about qualities that are in line with these modern developments and that are necessary to keep professional organizations running. These kinds of qualities are not always available and have to be found by recruiting talent outside of horticulture.

